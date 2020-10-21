TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Summary Financial Statements - Third Quarter 2020 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are below and in financial schedules.

(In millions, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2020

September 30,

2019

Change

Revenue $3,335.7 $3,335.1 0.0%

Net income (loss) $(3.9) $(119.1) n/m

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.01) $(0.27) n/m

Adjusted EBITDA $321.2 $379.2 (15.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.6 % 11.4 % (180 bps)

Adjusted net income $72.2 $53.8 34.2%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.16 $0.12 33.3%

Inbound orders $2,227.4 $2,610.6 (14.7%)

Backlog $19,646.1 $24,115.3 (18.5%)

Total Company revenue was $3,335.7 million. Net loss was $3.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $76.1 million of expense, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $72.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $321.2 million and included a foreign exchange gain of $5.6 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.6 percent (Exhibit 10).

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “We delivered strong operational results in the third quarter. All three segments delivered sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, with total Company adjusted EBITDA of $321 million and a margin of 9.6 percent. These results were achieved working collaboratively with our clients, where our innovative solutions, demonstrated execution excellence and financial strength enabled our project portfolio to progress through a challenging period.”

Pferdehirt added, “As our clients continue to re-prioritize their portfolio investments, we have seen an increase in our award activity. Inbound orders of more than $2.2 billion represent our strongest quarter of the year and a sequential increase of 45 percent, largely driven by Subsea where we were awarded notable projects in South America and Norway. With the services and project activity forecast for the remainder of the year, we remain confident in achieving $4 billion of Subsea inbound orders for 2020.”

“Technip Energies secured an EPC contract for the Assiut Hydrocracking Complex, which we expect will be inbound by year-end. We also announced a revamp project at Shell’s Moerdijk plant, demonstrating both our leadership in ethylene technology and our ability to reduce CO 2 emissions.”

“And in Surface Technologies, we continued to leverage the strength and resilience of our international franchise with two important growth opportunities captured in the Middle East. These awards provide us the opportunity to further expand our market share of high-specification equipment across the region.”

“We continued to accelerate our cost reduction efforts and have already achieved the full targeted run-rate savings of more than $350 million. These savings, combined with our award momentum, provide us with confidence to reaffirm full-year guidance for all operating segments.”

“Digital is another key enabler of our business transformation. We continue to apply digital technologies to enhance our customer offering and expand our market leadership. With Subsea Studio, we are leveraging our proprietary global database of projects to rapidly evaluate field development scenarios, which enables our ability to utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence. And our integrated and digitally enabled iComplete offering for surface well completions is providing significant cost and efficiency benefits with a dramatic reduction in components, connections and operating costs. Since product launch, we have achieved broad customer acceptance, leading to market share gains.”

Pferdehirt continued, “Our energy transition expertise across all segments will support our clients’ efforts to meet their carbon reduction ambitions. We recently announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of green hydrogen technologies with McPhy – a leading manufacturer of equipment used in the production and distribution of green hydrogen. We are a leader in hydrogen today, and with McPhy, we are bringing our core competencies in technology, engineering, integration and project execution to develop large scale and competitive green hydrogen solutions.”

Pferdehirt concluded, “In the midst of an extremely challenging time, the women and men of TechnipFMC continued to deliver strong operational results. We remained focused on strengthening our market leading positions and leveraging our financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. We are fully committed to further our business transformation through new business models, innovative technologies and digital solutions across the organization.”

Operational and Financial Highlights - Third Quarter 2020

Subsea

Financial Highlights

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are below and in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended (In millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Revenue $1,501.8 $1,342.2 11.9% Operating profit (loss) $20.3 $(79.6) n/m Adjusted EBITDA $146.0 $139.1 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 10.4 % (70 bps) Inbound orders $1,607.1 $1,509.9 6.4% Backlog $7,218.0 $8,655.8 (16.6%)

Subsea reported third quarter revenue of $1,501.8 million, an increase of 11.9 percent from the prior year driven by continued strong execution of our backlog. Revenue growth in project activity was most significant in the United States, Norway and Africa. Sequentially, revenue increased 9 percent primarily driven by continued improvement in operational efficiency as well as increased activity in Subsea Services.

Subsea reported an operating profit of $20.3 million. Operating profit increased versus the prior-year quarter primarily driven by significantly lower charges and credits in the current period. Sequentially, operating profit benefited from project completions and improved asset utilization in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $146 million, with a margin of 9.7 percent. Adjusted EBITDA increased versus the prior-year quarter as higher activity and the benefits of our cost reduction initiatives more than offset the COVID-19-related inefficiencies in the quarter.

Third Quarter Subsea Highlights

Neptune Energy Fenja iEPCI (Norway)

Began installation of electrically trace heated pipe-in-pipe.

BP Atlantis Phase 3 iEPCI (United States)

Helped client achieve fast track start-up.

Woodside Pyxis iEPCI (Australia)

Successful installation of two Subsea 2.0 trees.

Shell BC-10 (Brazil)

Successful installation of Subsea 2.0 tree; well is now operational and producing.

Subsea inbound orders were $1,607.1 million for the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.1. The following announced awards were included in the period:

Libra Consortium’s Mero 2 Project (Brazil)

Large* contract from the Libra Consortium for the Mero 2 project, operated by Petrobras. The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production, including the water alternating gas wells. It also comprises the installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, as well as towing and hook-up of the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO).

*A “large” award ranges between $500 million and $1 billion.

ExxonMobil Payara Project (Guyana)

Large* contract for the subsea system for the Payara project in Guyana from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited. The contract covers the manufacture and delivery of the subsea production system, including 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and 10 manifolds along with associated controls and tie-in development.

*A “large” award ranges between $500 million and $1 billion.

Subsea Estimated Backlog Scheduling as of September 30, 2020 (In millions) Consolidated

backlog1,2 Non-

consolidated

backlog3 2020 (3 months) $1,068 $36 2021 $3,402 $129 2022 and beyond $2,748 $509 Total $7,218 $674 1 Backlog in the period was increased by a foreign exchange impact of $78 million. 2 Backlog does not capture all revenue potential for Subsea Services. 3 Non-consolidated backlog reflects the proportional share of backlog related to joint ventures that is not consolidated due to our minority ownership position.

Technip Energies

Financial Highlights

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are below and in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended (In millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Revenue $1,608.2 $1,596.3 0.7% Operating profit $129.5 $284.6 (54.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $174.5 $304.2 (42.6%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.9 % 19.1 % (820 bps) Inbound orders $412.8 $696.0 (40.7%) Backlog $12,059.2 $15,030.8 (19.8%)

Technip Energies reported third quarter revenue of $1,608.2 million, largely unchanged versus the prior-year quarter. Revenue benefited from the continued ramp-up of Arctic LNG 2 and higher activity on downstream projects in Africa, North America and India, which more than offset the anticipated decline in revenue from Yamal LNG. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.5 percent primarily driven by the improvement in operational efficiency related to our supply chain and construction sites.

Technip Energies reported operating profit of $129.5 million; adjusted EBITDA was $174.5 million with a margin of 10.9 percent. Operating profit decreased 54.5 percent versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to a reduced contribution from Yamal LNG and lower margin realization on early phase projects, including Arctic LNG 2. Despite the challenging environment, project execution remained strong across the portfolio. Sequentially, operating profit increased 9.7 percent when excluding the benefit of the favorable litigation settlement in the second quarter of $113.2 million.

Third Quarter Technip Energies Highlights

Arctic LNG 2 (Russia)

Construction progressing at all yards in China and on-site in the Gydan peninsula.

Eni Coral South FLNG (Mozambique)

Seven out of thirteen modules were installed on the hull in South Korea, confirming the good progress of the module lifting campaign and integration phase.

Dow Chemical Company LHC-9 (United States)

Our technology and design expertise have helped Dow achieve well over 2,000 KTA capacity at their new U.S. Gulf Coast steam cracker, the largest operating ethylene unit in the world.

Partnership and Alliance Highlights

LanzaTech Sustainable Aviation Fuel Biorefinery (United States)

TechnipFMC’s proprietary Hummingbird ethanol-to-ethylene technology has been selected by LanzaTech for a key application which, when combined with LanzaTech’s Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology, can be used to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using ethanol as raw material. These sustainable technologies will be deployed in a first commercial demonstration-scale integrated biorefinery at LanzaTech’s Freedom Pines site in Georgia, U.S., that will produce 10 million gallons per year of SAF and renewable diesel starting from sustainable ethanol sources.

Technip Energies inbound orders were $412.8 million for the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill of 0.3. The following announced award and early engagement studies were included in the period:

Shell Moerdijk Plant Ethylene Furnaces Modernization (Netherlands)

Significant* Engineering, Procurement and module Fabrication (EPF) contract from Shell Moerdijk for proprietary equipment and related services for eight ethylene furnaces at the Moerdijk petrochemicals complex. The new furnaces will utilize TechnipFMC’s innovative multi-line radiant coil design and will replace 16 older units without reducing capacity at the facility, while increasing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

*A “significant” award ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Sakhalin-1 Russian Far East LNG Plant (Russian Federation)

Awarded FEED contract by Exxon Neftegas Ltd for the 6.2Mtpa LNG plant to be built in De-Kastri, Khabarovsk Krai in Russia. This award demonstrates our leadership in engineering services and EPC for significant LNG projects.

Qatar CO 2 Sequestration (Qatar)

Awarded the engineering study and pre-FEED contract for a 5Mtpa CO 2 project in Qatar; this is the largest carbon recovery and sequestration facility in the region.

Hydrogen Generation (U.K. North Sea)

Genesis has been awarded a concept study which aims to identify clean gas-to-hydrogen generation from natural gas in the North Sea.

Technip Energies Estimated Backlog Scheduling as of September 30, 2020 (In millions) Consolidated

backlog1 Non-

consolidated

backlog2 2020 (3 months) $1,611 $146 2021 $5,790 $828 2022 and beyond $4,658 $1,025 Total $12,059 $1,999 1 Backlog in the period was increased by a foreign exchange impact of $122 million. 2 Non-consolidated backlog reflects the proportional share of backlog related to joint ventures that is not consolidated due to our minority ownership position.

Surface Technologies

Financial Highlights

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are below and in financial schedules.

Three Months Ended (In millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Revenue $225.7 $396.6 (43.1%) Operating profit (loss) $(7.0) $6.1 n/m Adjusted EBITDA $17.3 $44.4 (61.0%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 % 11.2 % (350 bps) Inbound orders $207.5 $404.7 (48.7%) Backlog $368.9 $428.7 (13.9%)

Surface Technologies reported third quarter revenue of $225.7 million, a decrease of 43.1 percent from the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the sharp reduction in operator activity in North America. Revenue outside of North America displayed resilience, with a more modest decline due to reduced activity levels. Nearly 70 percent of total segment revenue was generated outside of North America in the period.

Surface Technologies reported an operating loss of $7 million; adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million with a margin of 7.7 percent. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower activity in North America driven by the significant decline in rig count and completions-related activity, partially offset by the accelerated cost reduction actions initiated in the first quarter. Sequentially, operating profit improved through a combination of favorable product mix, the benefit of our cost reduction program, and improved manufacturing execution.

Inbound orders for the quarter were $207.5 million, a decrease versus the prior-year quarter primarily due to the significant reduction in North America activity. Backlog decreased 13.9 percent versus the prior-year quarter to $368.9 million. Given the short-cycle nature of the business, orders are generally converted into revenue within twelve months.

Third Quarter Surface Technologies Highlights

5-year frame agreement (Oman)

Received orders for wellheads, trees and services as part of a new 5-year frame agreement with Petrogas Rima.

High-specification equipment and services (Kuwait)

Nominated to supply high-specification gas equipment and in-country services for client’s 20 well program.

Expansion of offerings (United Arab Emirates)

Received a services award for maintenance of wellheads and trees from Crescent Petroleum for its Nahrwan field; successfully completed the installation of trees as part of Total’s Diyab Unconventional Exploration project.

Successful commercialization of iComplete system (United States)

Secured awards from operators in all major U.S. basins for our iComplete system offering for surface well completions.

Orders for new UH-5 Unihead wellhead systems (Malaysia)

Received orders with Carigali Hess Operating Company (CHOC) in support of its migration to our new standard wellhead products which reduce installation time, improve safety and minimize customers’ non-productive time.

Corporate and Other Items

Corporate expense in the quarter was $27.7 million. Excluding charges and credits totaling $3.8 million of expense, corporate expense was $23.9 million. The results benefited from the accelerated pace of cost reduction actions.

Foreign exchange gains in the quarter were $5.6 million, which resulted primarily from the timing of naturally hedged projects.

Net interest expense was $91.8 million in the quarter, which included an increase in the liability payable to joint venture partners of $61.9 million.

The Company recorded a tax provision in the quarter of $22.5 million.

Total depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $108.5 million.

The Company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $4,244 million; net cash was $383.8 million.

2020 Full-Year Financial Guidance1

The Company’s full-year guidance for 2020 can be found in the table below. No updates were made to the previous guidance that was issued on July 29, 2020.

All segment guidance assumes no further material degradation from COVID-19-related impacts.

2020 Guidance Subsea Technip Energies Surface Technologies Revenue in a range of $5.3 - 5.6 billion Revenue in a range of $6.3 - 6.8 billion Revenue in a range of $950 - 1,150 million EBITDA margin at least 8.5% (excluding charges and credits) EBITDA margin at least 10% (excluding charges and credits) EBITDA margin at least 5.5% (excluding charges and credits) TechnipFMC Corporate expense, net $130 - 150 million Net interest expense $80 - 90 million (excluding the impact of revaluation of partners’ mandatorily redeemable financial liability) Tax provision, as reported $80 - 90 million Capital expenditures approximately $300 million Free cash flow $0 - 150 million (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures)

______________________

12020 segment guidance is reflective of new business perimeters previously announced in 2019. Businesses with approximately $120 million of total revenue in 2019, most of which was in the Surface Technologies segment, were re-allocated to Technip Energies at the beginning of 2020. The revenue of these businesses is included in Technip Energies guidance for 2020.

Our guidance measures adjusted EBITDA margin, corporate expense, net, net interest expense (excluding the impact of revaluation of partners’ mandatorily redeemable financial liability) and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to provide a reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Exhibit 1 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,335.7 $ 3,335.1 $ 9,624.5 $ 9,682.3 Costs and expenses 3,255.0 3,221.0 12,575.7 9,119.8 80.7 114.1 (2,951.2) 562.5 Other (expense) income, net 40.0 (31.8) 43.6 (102.5) Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes 120.7 82.3 (2,907.6) 460.0 Net interest expense (91.8) (116.5) (238.5) (345.3) Income (loss) before income taxes 28.9 (34.2) (3,146.1) 114.7 Provision for income taxes 22.5 81.1 77.9 96.5 Net income (loss) 6.4 (115.3) (3,224.0) 18.2 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10.3) (3.8) (24.3) (19.4) Net loss attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ (3.9) $ (119.1) $ (3,248.3) $ (1.2) Income (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc: Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.27) $ (7.24) $ — Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.27) $ (7.24) $ — Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 449.4 446.9 448.4 448.6 Diluted 449.4 446.9 448.4 448.6 Cash dividends declared per share $ — $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.39

Exhibit 2 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Subsea $ 1,501.8 $ 1,342.2 $ 4,133.4 $ 4,036.2 Technip Energies 1,608.2 1,596.3 4,694.2 4,436.4 Surface Technologies 225.7 396.6 796.9 1,209.7 $ 3,335.7 $ 3,335.1 $ 9,624.5 $ 9,682.3 Income (loss) before income taxes Segment operating profit (loss) Subsea $ 20.3 $ (79.6) $ (2,806.0) $ 65.0 Technip Energies 129.5 284.6 512.0 714.3 Surface Technologies (7.0) 6.1 (444.4) 42.1 Total segment operating profit (loss) 142.8 211.1 (2,738.4) 821.4 Corporate items Corporate expense (1) (27.7) (75.6) (125.7) (278.6) Net interest expense (91.8) (116.5) (238.5) (345.3) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 5.6 (53.2) (43.5) (82.8) Total corporate items (113.9) (245.3) (407.7) (706.7) Income (loss) before income taxes (2) $ 28.9 $ (34.2) $ (3,146.1) $ 114.7

(1) Corporate expense primarily includes corporate staff expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and other employee benefits.

(2) Includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Exhibit 3 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Inbound Orders (1) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Subsea $ 1,607.1 $ 1,509.9 $ 3,290.9 $ 6,820.3 Technip Energies 412.8 696.0 1,809.2 11,966.0 Surface Technologies 207.5 404.7 760.9 1,188.3 Total inbound orders $ 2,227.4 $ 2,610.6 $ 5,861.0 $ 19,974.6

Order Backlog (2) September 30, 2020 2019 Subsea $ 7,218.0 $ 8,655.8 Technip Energies 12,059.2 15,030.8 Surface Technologies 368.9 428.7 Total order backlog $ 19,646.1 $ 24,115.3

(1) Inbound orders represent the estimated sales value of confirmed customer orders received during the reporting period.

(2) Order backlog is calculated as the estimated sales value of unfilled, confirmed customer orders at the reporting date.

Exhibit 4 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,244.0 $ 5,190.2 Trade receivables, net 2,127.8 2,287.1 Contract assets 1,470.0 1,520.0 Inventories, net 1,339.1 1,416.0 Other current assets 1,853.2 1,473.1 Total current assets 11,034.1 11,886.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,806.4 3,162.0 Goodwill 2,488.7 5,598.3 Intangible assets, net 1,002.3 1,086.6 Other assets 1,579.7 1,785.5 Total assets $ 18,911.2 $ 23,518.8 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 612.2 $ 495.4 Accounts payable, trade 2,498.4 2,659.8 Contract liabilities 4,643.4 4,585.1 Other current liabilities 2,263.2 2,398.1 Total current liabilities 10,017.2 10,138.4 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,248.0 3,980.0 Other liabilities 1,370.2 1,671.2 Redeemable non-controlling interest 42.1 41.1 TechnipFMC plc stockholders’ equity 4,189.1 7,659.3 Non-controlling interests 44.6 28.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,911.2 $ 23,518.8

Exhibit 5 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash provided (required) by operating activities Net income (loss) $ (3,224.0) $ 18.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (required) by operating activities Depreciation 244.5 282.5 Amortization 91.0 96.0 Impairments 3,253.0 127.5 Employee benefit plan and share-based compensation costs 43.0 54.2 Deferred income tax benefit, net (33.5) (122.6) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and foreign exchange (26.1) 108.2 Income from equity affiliates, net of dividends received (48.0) (49.6) Other 182.4 307.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Trade receivables, net and contract assets 120.4 (23.0) Inventories, net (23.8) (190.6) Accounts payable, trade (84.6) 19.4 Contract liabilities (14.3) 124.8 Income taxes payable (receivable), net (37.0) (45.3) Other current assets and liabilities, net (351.9) (431.1) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 11.0 13.2 Cash provided by operating activities 102.1 289.4 Cash provided (required) by investing activities Capital expenditures (250.8) (368.4) Payment to acquire debt securities (3.9) (59.7) Proceeds from sale of debt securities 3.9 18.9 Cash received from divestiture 2.5 — Proceeds from sale of assets 23.4 5.6 Proceeds from repayment of advance to joint venture 12.5 46.4 Cash required by investing activities (212.4) (357.2) Cash required by financing activities Net decrease in short-term debt (7.2) (28.5) Net decrease in commercial paper (503.0) (255.5) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 223.2 96.2 Repayments of long-term debt (423.9) — Purchase of ordinary shares — (92.7) Dividends paid (59.2) (174.7) Payments related to taxes withheld on share-based compensation (6.4) — Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability (135.3) (443.7) Cash required by financing activities (911.8) (898.9) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 75.9 (68.9) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (946.2) (1,035.6) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,190.2 5,540.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,244.0 $ 4,504.4

Exhibit 6 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (In billions, unaudited) September 30, 2020 Held by joint ventures $ 3.1 Operating cash and cash equivalents 1.1 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 4.2

Exhibit 7

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA FOR YAMAL LNG JOINT VENTURE

(In millions, unaudited)

We control the voting control interests in the legal Technip Energies contract entities which own and account for the design, engineering, and construction of the Yamal LNG plant. Our partners have a 50% joint interest in these entities. Below is summarized financial information for the consolidated Yamal LNG joint venture as reflected at 100% in our consolidated financial statements.

September 30, 2020 Contract liabilities $ 963.8 Mandatorily redeemable financial liability $ 281.7

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 Cash used by operating activities $ (17.2) $ (68.1) Settlements of mandatorily redeemable financial liability $ — $ (135.3)

Exhibit 8

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, unaudited)

Charges and Credits

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the third quarter 2020 Earnings Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined in Item 10 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) and describes performance on a year-over-year basis against 2019 results and measures. Net income, excluding charges and credits, as well as measures derived from it (including Diluted EPS, excluding charges and credits; Income before net interest expense and taxes, excluding charges and credits ("Adjusted Operating profit"); Depreciation and amortization, excluding charges and credits; Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding charges and credits ("Adjusted EBITDA"); and net cash) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the exclusion of charges and credits from these financial measures enables investors and management to more effectively evaluate TechnipFMC's operations and consolidated results of operations period-over-period, and to identify operating trends that could otherwise be masked or misleading to both investors and management by the excluded items. These measures are also used by management as performance measures in determining certain incentive compensation. The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered by investors in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following is a reconciliation of the most comparable financial measures under GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to TechnipFMC plc Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Provision for income taxes Net interest expense Income before net interest expense and income taxes (Operating profit) Depreciation and amortization Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (3.9) $ 10.3 $ 22.5 $ 91.8 $ 120.7 $ 108.5 $ 229.2 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 26.0 — 5.3 — 31.3 — 31.3 Restructuring and other charges 21.6 — 2.7 — 24.3 — 24.3 Direct COVID-19 expenses 28.5 — 7.9 — 36.4 — 36.4 Adjusted financial measures $ 72.2 $ 10.3 $ 38.4 $ 91.8 $ 212.7 $ 108.5 $ 321.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ 0.16

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net loss attributable to TechnipFMC plc Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net interest expense Income before net interest expense and income taxes (Operating profit) Depreciation and amortization Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (119.1) $ 3.8 $ 81.1 $ 116.5 $ 82.3 $ 141.6 $ 223.9 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 126.1 — 0.2 — 126.3 — 126.3 Restructuring and other charges 12.3 — 1.7 — 14.0 — 14.0 Business combination transaction and integration costs 6.1 — 0.1 — 6.2 — 6.2 Separation costs 7.5 — 1.9 — 9.4 — 9.4 Legal provision, net (0.6) — — — (0.6) — (0.6) Purchase price accounting adjustment 6.5 — 2.0 — 8.5 (8.5) — Valuation allowance 15.0 — (15.0) — — — — Adjusted financial measures $ 53.8 $ 3.8 $ 72.0 $ 116.5 $ 246.1 $ 133.1 $ 379.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (0.27) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ 0.12

Exhibit 9

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, unaudited)

Charges and Credits

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the third quarter 2020 Earnings Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined in Item 10 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) and describes performance on a year-over-year basis against 2019 results and measures. Net income, excluding charges and credits, as well as measures derived from it (including Diluted EPS, excluding charges and credits; Income before net interest expense and taxes, excluding charges and credits ("Adjusted Operating profit"); Depreciation and amortization, excluding charges and credits; Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding charges and credits ("Adjusted EBITDA"); and net cash) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the exclusion of charges and credits from these financial measures enables investors and management to more effectively evaluate TechnipFMC's operations and consolidated results of operations period-over-period, and to identify operating trends that could otherwise be masked or misleading to both investors and management by the excluded items. These measures are also used by management as performance measures in determining certain incentive compensation. The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered by investors in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following is a reconciliation of the most comparable financial measures under GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to TechnipFMC plc Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net interest expense Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes (Operating profit) Depreciation and amortization Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (3,248.3) $ 24.3 $ 77.9 $ 238.5 $ (2,907.6) $ 335.5 $ (2,572.1) Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 3,239.4 — 13.6 — 3,253.0 — 3,253.0 Restructuring and other charges 77.8 — 8.1 — 85.9 — 85.9 Direct COVID-19 expenses 83.1 — 18.7 — 101.8 — 101.8 Litigation settlement (113.2) — — — (113.2) — (113.2) Separation costs 20.2 — 6.9 — 27.1 — 27.1 Purchase price accounting adjustment 6.5 — 2.0 — 8.5 (8.5) — Valuation allowance (0.2) — 0.2 — — — — Adjusted financial measures $ 65.3 $ 24.3 $ 127.4 $ 238.5 $ 455.5 $ 327.0 $ 782.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (7.24) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ 0.15

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to TechnipFMC plc Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net interest expense Income (loss) before net interest expense and income taxes (Operating profit) Depreciation and amortization Earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ (1.2) $ 19.4 $ 96.5 $ 345.3 $ 460.0 $ 378.5 $ 838.5 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 127.0 — 0.5 — 127.5 — 127.5 Restructuring and other charges 30.6 — 7.9 — 38.5 — 38.5 Business combinations transaction and integration costs 24.8 — 6.4 — 31.2 — 31.2 Separation costs 7.5 — 1.9 — 9.4 — 9.4 Reorganization 19.2 — 6.1 — 25.3 — 25.3 Legal provision, net 54.6 — — — 54.6 — 54.6 Purchase price accounting adjustment 19.5 — 6.0 — 25.5 (25.5) — Valuation allowance (25.3) — 25.3 — — — — Adjusted financial measures $ 256.7 $ 19.4 $ 150.6 $ 345.3 $ 772.0 $ 353.0 $ 1,125.0 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc, as reported $ — Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to TechnipFMC plc $ 0.57

Exhibit 10

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subsea Technip Energies Surface Technologies Corporate Expense Foreign Exchange, net Total Revenue $ 1,501.8 $ 1,608.2 $ 225.7 $ — $ — $ 3,335.7 Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax) $ 20.3 $ 129.5 $ (7.0) $ (27.7) $ 5.6 $ 120.7 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 17.6 5.7 5.4 2.6 — 31.3 Restructuring and other charges 7.1 15.1 0.9 1.2 — 24.3 Direct COVID-19 expenses 18.7 15.3 2.4 — — 36.4 Subtotal 43.4 36.1 8.7 3.8 — 92.0 Adjusted Operating profit (loss) 63.7 165.6 1.7 (23.9) 5.6 212.7 Adjusted Depreciation and amortization 82.3 8.9 15.6 1.7 — 108.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146.0 $ 174.5 $ 17.3 $ (22.2) $ 5.6 $ 321.2 Operating profit margin, as reported 1.4 % 8.1 % -3.1 % 3.6 % Adjusted Operating profit margin 4.2 % 10.3 % 0.8 % 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 10.9 % 7.7 % 9.6 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Subsea Technip Energies Surface Technologies Corporate Expense Foreign Exchange, net Total Revenue $ 1,342.2 $ 1,596.3 $ 396.6 $ — $ — $ 3,335.1 Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax) $ (79.6) $ 284.6 $ 6.1 $ (75.6) $ (53.2) $ 82.3 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 126.3 — — — — 126.3 Restructuring and other charges 4.9 5.2 0.7 3.2 — 14.0 Business combination transaction and integration costs — — — 6.2 — 6.2 Separation costs — — — 9.4 — 9.4 Legal provision, net — — — (0.6) — (0.6) Purchase price accounting adjustments - amortization related 8.5 — — — — 8.5 Subtotal 139.7 5.2 0.7 18.2 — 163.8 Adjusted Operating profit (loss) 60.1 289.8 6.8 (57.4) (53.2) 246.1 Adjusted Depreciation and amortization 79.0 14.4 37.6 2.1 — 133.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 139.1 $ 304.2 $ 44.4 $ (55.3) $ (53.2) $ 379.2 Operating profit margin, as reported -5.9 % 17.8 % 1.5 % 2.5 % Adjusted Operating profit margin 4.5 % 18.2 % 1.7 % 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.4 % 19.1 % 11.2 % 11.4 %

Exhibit 11

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subsea Technip Energies Surface Technologies Corporate Expense Foreign Exchange, net Total Revenue $ 4,133.4 $ 4,694.2 $ 796.9 $ — $ — $ 9,624.5 Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax) $ (2,806.0) $ 512.0 $ (444.4) $ (125.7) $ (43.5) $ (2,907.6) Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 2,826.6 5.7 418.1 2.6 — 3,253.0 Restructuring and other charges* 36.1 29.1 14.0 6.7 — 85.9 Direct COVID-19 expenses 50.1 44.0 7.7 — — 101.8 Litigation settlement — (113.2) — — — (113.2) Separation costs — — — 27.1 — 27.1 Purchase price accounting adjustments 8.5 — — — — 8.5 Subtotal 2,921.3 (34.4) 439.8 36.4 — 3,363.1 Adjusted Operating profit (loss) 115.3 477.6 (4.6) (89.3) (43.5) 455.5 Adjusted Depreciation and amortization 235.1 26.6 54.7 10.6 — 327.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 350.4 $ 504.2 $ 50.1 $ (78.7) $ (43.5) $ 782.5 Operating profit margin, as reported -67.9 % 10.9 % -55.8 % -30.2 % Adjusted Operating profit margin 2.8 % 10.2 % -0.6 % 4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5 % 10.7 % 6.3 % 8.1 %

*On December 30, 2019, we completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV. A $7.3 million gain recorded within restructuring and other charges in the Subsea segment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Subsea Technip Energies Surface Technologies Corporate Expense Foreign Exchange, net Total Revenue $ 4,036.2 $ 4,436.4 $ 1,209.7 $ — $ — $ 9,682.3 Operating profit (loss), as reported (pre-tax) $ 65.0 $ 714.3 $ 42.1 $ (278.6) $ (82.8) $ 460.0 Charges and (credits): Impairment and other charges 126.9 — 0.6 — — 127.5 Restructuring and other charges 11.1 11.1 2.8 13.5 — 38.5 Business combination transaction and integration costs — — — 31.2 — 31.2 Separation costs — — — 9.4 — 9.4 Reorganization — 25.3 — — — 25.3 Legal provision, net — — — 54.6 — 54.6 Purchase price accounting adjustments - amortization related 25.5 — — — — 25.5 Subtotal 163.5 36.4 3.4 108.7 — 312.0 Adjusted Operating profit (loss) 228.5 750.7 45.5 (169.9) (82.8) 772.0 Adjusted Depreciation and amortization 236.6 30.2 75.7 10.5 — 353.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 465.1 $ 780.9 $ 121.2 $ (159.4) $ (82.8) $ 1,125.0 Operating profit margin, as reported 1.6 % 16.1 % 3.5 % 4.8 % Adjusted Operating profit margin 5.7 % 16.9 % 3.8 % 8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.5 % 17.6 % 10.0 % 11.6

Exhibit 12 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, unaudited) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,244.0 $ 4,809.5 $ 4,999.4 $ 5,190.2 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (612.2) (524.1) (586.7) (495.4) Long-term debt, less current portion (3,248.0) (3,982.9) (3,823.9) (3,980.0) Net cash $ 383.8 $ 302.5 $ 588.8 $ 714.8

Net (debt) cash, is a non-GAAP financial measure reflecting cash and cash equivalents, net of debt. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our capital structure and financial leverage. We believe net debt, or net cash, is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and recognizing underlying trends in our capital structure. Net (debt) cash should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash and cash equivalents as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity.

