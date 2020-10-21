 

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

Looking to Next Step – Acquisition Opportunities

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Enzon”) (OTC:ENZN) announced the results of its rights offering following the expiration of the subscription period on October 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time.

Under the rights offering, 40,000 units were available for purchase and holders of Enzon’s common stock received one transferable subscription right for each share of common stock owned.  For every 1,105 subscription rights held, stockholders were entitled to purchase one unit at the subscription price of $1,090 per unit.  Each unit consisted of one share of newly designated Series C preferred stock and 750 shares of Enzon’s common stock, all as described in the registration statement on Form S-1 (as amended) and related prospectus, filed by Enzon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on the results received from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the subscription agent for the rights offering, stockholders exercised subscription rights to purchase 6,694 units in the rights offering (of which 5,971 units were purchased by Icahn Capital LP). Pursuant to the previously announced investment agreement, Icahn Capital also purchased all of the 33,306 units that remained unsubscribed for at the expiration of the rights offering that other holders elected not to exercise.

Following the completion of the rights offering, the Company has 40,000 shares of Series C preferred stock outstanding and 74,214,603 shares of common stock outstanding.

Randolph Read, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very pleased with the successful completion of our rights offering. The company now has over $48 million of cash available as we look for acquisition opportunities that will help us to utilize our net operating loss tax carryforwards and in the process maximize shareholder value.”

Georgeson LLC acted as the information agent in connection with the rights offering. Thompson Hine acted as legal advisor in connection with the rights offering.

Important Information

For additional information on the rights offering, please see the prospectus included in Enzon’s registration statement on Form S-1 and related amendments.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements that are purely historical, are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or “intends” and similar expressions.

Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s present expectations, objectives, anticipation, plans, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to use the net proceeds of the rights offering to position itself as a public company acquisition vehicle, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the rights offering will not be realized. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the future results covered by the forward-looking statements will be achieved. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release and Enzon does not intend to update this information.

For further information, please contact:
Andrew Rackear, Chief Executive Officer
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
20 Commerce Drive (Suite 135)
Cranford, New Jersey 07016
(732) 980-4500

Randolph Read, Chairman of the Board
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
20 Commerce Drive (Suite 135)
Cranford, New Jersey 07016
(732) 980-4500


Enzon Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...