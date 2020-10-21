Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020

 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2020 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 1:00PM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 01:00PM Eastern Time
Toll-free (North America): +1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Webcast:  http://www.gowebcasting.com/10951

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Caribou Mine, Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Creaney – Vice President, Investor Relations and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Email: bcreaney@trevali.com
Phone: +1 (778) 655-6070

