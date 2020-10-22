 

Black Diamond Group Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” the "Company” or “we”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of modular space solutions and workforce accommodations, today announced that the Company expects to release its 2020 third quarter results on November 3, 2020 after markets close. The news release will discuss Black Diamond's financial results and operational highlights.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscrip ....

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Black Diamond does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.


