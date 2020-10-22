Inna Braverman of Eco Wave Power recognised as Meaningful Business 100 Leader for 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Business, a global platform for leaders combining profit and purpose, has recognised Inna Braverman of Eco Wave Power (EWPG Holding AB, Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) as a Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) leader for 2020. The 2nd edition of the MB100 was curated by an expert panel of 16 judges, following a global nomination process. The platform received over 500 nominations from 70 countries, with each one scored across 5 key areas: Impact, Leadership, Innovation, Durability and Scope.

- Award recognises outstanding business leaders, across the world, who are combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals

The 100 business leaders include corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, functional heads and impact investors from 34 countries. Industries that dominate the list include agriculture, education, healthcare and technology.

Commenting on the MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder and CEO, Meaningful Business said, "We are delighted to recognise Inna Braverman as part of the Meaningful Business 100 for 2020. In what has been a challenging year for everyone, the MB100 provides an inspiring reminder of the brilliant work being done around the world to solve the biggest issues we are facing today."

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power said: "I am very honoured to receive this award and recognition for Eco Wave Power's work in the wave energy sector. We always strive to make the world a better place by rethinking how we generate our electricity. I am confident that wave energy can improve the lives of billions of people, and that makes the work we do all that more vital for our planet".

Meaningful Business is devoted to creating a unified platform for these leaders to collaborate and share knowledge in order to amplify their social impact in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

View the full 2020 MB100, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100-2020/.

About Meaningful Business:

Meaningful Business is a curated network of progressive leaders across the world, combining purpose and profit to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The platform is focused on content creation, knowledge sharing and meaningful connections, bringing leaders together across geography, industry, role and company-size, to share and collaborate, resulting in meaningful impact. The community consists of Founders, CEOs, Impact Investors, Sustainability Heads, Humanitarian leaders and academics across 90+ countries, representing 50 industries. To know more, visit: https://meaningful.business/.