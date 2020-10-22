Aton Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further to its news release of July 29, 2020 that it has received subscriptions for the purchase of 17,915,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $7,166,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one half of a share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.80 for a period of three years from closing. The Offering may close in one or more tranches.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund further exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession, located in Egypt. In addition, part of the funds will be used to fund Aton’s working capital requirements.