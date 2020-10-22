 

Smile Direct Club Teams Up With DECA Dental

Partnership Increases Consumer Choice With Option to Begin SmileDirectClub Aligner Treatment at Dentists’ Offices

Texas DSO’s 100+ Affiliated Dental Practices Expands SmileDirectClub Partner Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with Texas-based dental service organization DECA Dental and its more than 100 affiliated dental practices to give more consumers the option to begin a SmileDirectClub treatment journey in the dentist chair. The partnership with DECA Dental advances the SmileDirectClub Partner Network, the Company’s direct-to-office model that allows consumers a third option, in addition to the company’s SmileShops and doctor-prescribed impression kits, to begin clear aligner treatment using SmileDirectClub’s innovative and easy to use telehealth platform.

“Our partnership with DECA Dental is a win for consumers in Texas as it will offer them many new locations throughout the State to access SmileDirectClub clear aligner treatment,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at SmileDirectClub. “SmileDirectClub continues to focus on partnering with the dental community to increase access to innovative oral care, and we’re pleased to join with DECA Dental in this effort. Our growing Partner Network, now extended to more than 600 dental practices across the U.S., gives consumers yet another choice on how they can get started on their teledentistry journey, and access a more cost effective, efficacious and safe premium teeth straightening solution.”

"DECA Dental and our world-class team of dentists and orthodontists are proud to partner with SmileDirectClub to increase access to affordable teeth-straightening options across the state of Texas," said Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder & CEO of DECA Dental. "As a clinician-founded and led organization, it is fundamental to DECA Dental's core belief that all clinical decisions should be made by a dentist and that dentists should have full autonomy in deciding the best treatment options for their patients. Our partnership with SmileDirectClub is directly related to our goal as a company: to embrace innovative clinical systems that empower our dental practices to operate efficiently while providing the highest quality oral care to our patients."

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the fastest-growing teledentistry provider, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About DECA Dental Group
Founded in Dallas, DECA Dental Group has been delivering high quality, affordable dental care to patients since 2008. DECA has over 100 locations affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas and Florida. DECA’s culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit DECAdental.com.

