Blueknight Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Partnership will discuss its third quarter 2020 results during a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CST (11:00 a.m. EST). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.