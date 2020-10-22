 

Altair to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 22:10  |  31   |   |   

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What:   Altair’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:   Friday, November 6, 2020
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:   (866) 754-5204, Domestic
    (636) 812-6621, International
Replay:   (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 1464885, Domestic
    (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 1464885, International
Webcast:   http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com 

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

 


Altair Engineering Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
September 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Toggled Introduces Second-Generation Smart Connected LED Lamps
08.10.20
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in Plastics Material Data and Technology