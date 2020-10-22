Altair to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.



What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, November 6, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 1464885, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 1464885, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

