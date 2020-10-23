VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non-audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2020

The Group Revenue stood at 73 324 thousand EUR during September of 2019 – August of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 75 204 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2019 – August of 2020 was 5 030 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 254 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2018– August of 2019 was 4 071 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 643 thousand EUR.