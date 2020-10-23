 

Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA

ExSa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, and PPF IndustryCo (an affiliate of Škoda Transportation) completed all official processes for acquisition of Temsa Transportation Vehicles. TEMSA, which has been serving the Turkish industry for over 50 years, is back on track to make new investments. TEMSA operates in the most competitive European markets, such as France, Germany, Italy and England, with over 12 thousand vehicles and it will continue to expand its presence in the region in the upcoming period.

ADANA, Turkey, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the final approvals issued by the related local and foreign authorities, Sabancı Holding, and PPF Group which is the controlling shareholder of Škoda Transportation, took over the management of TEMSA. TEMSA, an organization that has been in the Turkish Industry for over 50 years, will become an active actor of the Turkish economy once again with its new organizational structure through the partnership established by Exsa Export Sanayi Mamulleri Satış ve Araştırma A.Ş., a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, and PPF IndustryCo. B.V. (PPF), a member of PPF Group. 

 

(left to right) Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu – Temsa CEO, Cenk Alper – Sabancı Holding CEO, Cevdet Alemdar - Industry SBU President of Sabancı Holding

 

So far, TEMSA has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countries and its growth in Europe is to continue in the upcoming period. Having an extensive network of dealers and service organization in Europe, particularly in France, Germany, Italy and England, TEMSA is recognized as one the key players in the region; leveraging the knowledge and international power of Sabancı – PPF (Škoda) partnership, it will increase Temsa's strength even more and reinforce its position in the market and its segments of operation.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH INNOVATION DRIVEN GROWTH STRATEGY

Sabancı Holding's CEO Cenk Alper noted that the automotive sector is currently the most challenging global scene of technological competition and continued: "In such an environment, we believe that TEMSA will make a difference not only with its high-quality production skills but also with its innovation driven growth strategy. TEMSA, a company that has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countries so far, is successful in the foreign markets and we believe that together with Škoda Transportation will be capable to utilize its potential. We see electric transportation solutions as the future of public transportation and TEMSA will become one of the iconic companies of the upcoming period by making new investments in this field. We will leverage the technological know-how of our partner Škoda Transportation in this segment and we will join forces to offer new business opportunities to TEMSA". 

