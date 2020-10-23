 

Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, After Market Close 
Conference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MONACO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes in New York on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Conference Call Details:

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare".

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10149408.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 46 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 533,000 TEU, including four newbuild containerships currently under construction. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors” and the Company’s Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Form 6-K (filed on May 11, 2020 with the SEC) under the caption “Risk Factor Update”.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com


