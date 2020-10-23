 

Publication of a transparency notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 17:45  |  59   |   |   

Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

23 October 2020, 17h45

On 20 October 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from AXA S.A., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, the companies controlled by AXA SA, own 4,90% of the voting rights attached to shares of the Company, and therefore the threshold of 5% has been crossed downwards.

The notification of  20 October 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by:                                     A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the
notification requirement:                       AXA S.A.

Transaction date:                                  16 October 2020

Relevant threshold:                               5%

Denominator:                                       27 365 197

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
AXA S.A. 0 0   0,00%  
AXA Belgium 0 313 200   1,14%  
L'Ardenne Prévoyante 0 3 300   0,01%  
AXA France IARD 421 533 380 533   1,39%  
AXA France Vie 326 500 0   0,00%  
AXA Versicherungen AG 225 975 128 175   0,47%  
AXA Konzern AG 68 471 0   0,00%  
AXA MPS Assicurazioni Vita S p A 0 105 000   0,38%  
AXA Assicurazioni SpA 0 5 400   0,02%  
AXA Aurora Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 3 000   0,01%  
Axa Assurances Vie Luxembourg SA 0 8 000   0,03%  
Unit holders of funds: different companies of the AXA Group 333 918 393 943   1,44%  
Subtotal 1 376 397 1 340 551   4,90%  
  TOTAL 1 340 551   4,90%  

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Seite 1 von 2
Kinepolis Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Barrick Gold Corporation: Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
Pioneering Kibali Continues to Point the Way
MicroVision To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Top 50 Dividenden-Aktien für einen Kauf – Qualitätsauslese Herbst 2020