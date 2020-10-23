 

London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their latest investment in Apeel Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 18:57  |  67   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year filled with turmoil and uncertainty, many companies and individuals have learned to make changes and adapt to a new normal. London Impact Ventures is fortunate to have experienced a year of continued growth but like many other venture capital firms, it has certainly witnessed a significant shift in its investment strategy. However, their core values have remained unhinged.

London Impact Ventures was established in London in April 2019 and co-founded by Mohamad Esreb and Aboud Khaddam. The venture capital firm works with companies at every stage of maturity and strives to be part of their journey to achieve their full potential and mission in driving change and innovation within their respective industries. Some notable investments within their portfolio include Impossible Foods, Eat Just Inc, Revolut, COWBOY and as of recently, Apeel Sciences.

"This past year, with all its challenges, has brought about even more conviction that we as investors can help support and back an array of impactful and sustainable technologies, that together will help create a more efficient global ecosystem and prove resilient to such unforeseen events" - Managing Partners, London Impact Ventures.  

London Impact Ventures is very pleased to have hit an important milestone, with an impressive $100,000,000 funded in 2020. It continues to make headway in its mission to identify and invest in the world's most sustainable and impactful companies.

"We have been predominately active in the plant-based technology space, having been involved in the sector for a while through our direct investments in Impossible Foods, Eat Just Inc. and others. This year has definitely put our strategy through a rigorous and real-life test.  Not only did the plant-based and alternative protein industry show resilience but these companies have in fact shown tremendous growth and proven that this is no longer a trend or a hype, but an actual gamechanger in a historically broken, primitive and unsustainable food production system waiting to be disrupted" - Aboud Khaddam, Managing Partner at London Impact Ventures. 

The firm is particularly excited for their most recent investment into Apeel Sciences, a company that produces a plant-based edible coating product to make produce last twice as long as usual. Apeel is not only combatting food waste using its plant-based technology, but it is also proving to be one of the most impactful and resourceful technology companies in the world. London Impact Ventures is thrilled to announce that their recent investment into Apeel Sciences has contributed to their funding milestone.

In addition, London Impact Ventures continues to back and support Impossible Foods, one of the world's leading plant-based meat alternatives and more recently milk alternatives in

its mission to eradicate the use of animals in the current food system and the way people consume food for generations to come.  London Impact Ventures along with its investors will continue to strive towards making conscious investment decisions and support its core values and mission to change.

"We are experiencing times of deep change which impacts the way companies operate. There is a major cyclical change occurring within the technology sector and it is our core vision to identify the companies that are not only strategically well positioned to embrace the change into the future but that have the ability to make a positive impact on society" - Mohamad Esreb, Managing Partner of London Impact Ventures.

For more information:

London Impact Ventures Limited
Email: info@londonimpact.com
02074099357

Instagram: @londonimpact
Twitter: @londonimpactvc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/london-impact-ventures

 

                                                                                           



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
ONE Championship Announces Addition of 250 'Superfan' Tickets Now On Sale For ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 30 October
ElcomSoft Helps Investigators Access Evidence in Encrypted Virtual Machines, Adds Rule Editor
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $10.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Financial Report July - September 2020
Financial Report July - September 2020
Cyber Security Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 267,420.59 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports
Lighting Control System Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 29990 Million by 2026 - Valuates ...
Challau Lets People Around the World 'Teleport' to Virtually Visit Places by Beaming Into Remotely ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease