First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.73% based on Thursday’s market close price of $17.68. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2020, and, based on our third quarter 2020 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 33%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.

