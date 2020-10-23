KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2020 before opening of the market on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Third Quarter of 2020. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options: