Royal Vopak completes share buyback program 2020

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 26 November 2020



Today, Vopak announces the completion of its share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders as announced on 12 February 2020. In the period 13 February 2020 up to and including 23 October 2020, a total of 2,094,844 ordinary shares, 1.6% of the company’s outstanding shares, were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 47.74 per share. As per today the total number of issued outstanding shares amounts to 125,740,586.



Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on www.vopak.com/share-buyback-program.



In the attached full press release are the transaction details related to the last progress update, the period 19 October 2020 through 23 October 2020, of the share buyback program.