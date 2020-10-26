Royal Vopak completes share buyback program 2020

 

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 26 November 2020

Today, Vopak announces the completion of its share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders as announced on 12 February 2020. In the period 13 February 2020 up to and including 23 October 2020, a total of 2,094,844 ordinary shares, 1.6% of the company’s outstanding shares, were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 47.74 per share. As per today the total number of issued outstanding shares amounts to 125,740,586.

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on www.vopak.com/share-buyback-program

In the attached full press release are the transaction details related to the last progress update, the period 19 October 2020 through 23 October 2020, of the share buyback program.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Profile Vopak  Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

For further information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication,
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002777, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and investors: Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002776, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Attachment


