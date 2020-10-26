 

CloudMD Closes U.S. Acquisitions of Benchmark Systems Inc. and First U.S Based Chronic Care Clinic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to provide an update on its North American expansion plans with the closing of the acquisition of Benchmark Systems Inc. (“Benchmark”) and the closing of the acquisition of a U.S. based chronic care clinic in Mississippi.

Benchmark Acquisition Close

CloudMD, through its subsidiary, CloudMD Holdings Corporation (Delaware) Inc., has closed its previously announced acquisition of a majority interest in Benchmark Systems Inc. (“Benchmark”), a leading cloud-based provider of fully integrated solutions that automate healthcare workflow processes including revenue management, practice management and electronic records management. CloudMD purchased 87.5% of Benchmark from its parent company and global healthcare and AI leader, AntWorks Inc. (“AntWorks”). AntWorks has retained a 12.5% equity stake and remains a strategic partner for CloudMD both in the U.S. and globally. The purchase of Benchmark is immediately accretive to CloudMD and provides a number of opportunities for optimization to drive further revenue. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Benchmark generated approximately US$4.9 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 13%. Approximately 80% of revenue was SaaS based, recurring revenue.

Benchmark is an innovative cloud-based, health technology company that has integrated medical practice solutions including patient portals, personal health records, scheduling solutions, billing, messaging, eFax, computerized physician order entry (CPOE) and prescription scripting. Benchmark has a national U.S. network of 200 clients, 800 physicians, with 5.5 million patient charts across 35 states. On average, Benchmark processes approximately $2.5 million in charges (gross) each month.

As CloudMD continues to embark on its U.S. expansion, the acquisition of Benchmark strengthens CloudMD’s digital footprint across North America. The acquisition also brings cross selling synergies across Benchmark’s 200 clinics and its geographical footprint in 35 states. Benchmark’s suite of software solutions provides CloudMD with significant distribution channels into the U.S. and integration opportunities for its other virtual care solutions such as those offered through Cloud Practice, Snapclarity and iMD Health. With Benchmark’s experienced leadership team, and seamless workflow process, CloudMD will not only benefit from its extensive geographic reach and client commitment, but also the expertise of developing SAAS systems that support medical practitioners while complying with specific state requirements.

Seite 1 von 3
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire Medical Confidence Inc., a Revolutionary, Technology-based, Health Care Navigation Platform for Enterprise Clients
21.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on 91,000 Practicing Physicians and 10,000 Residents and Nurse Practitioners
19.10.20
CloudMD Further Supports Expansion and Growth with Appointment of Global Head, Corporate Development and New Chief Financial Officer
15.10.20
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Snapclarity Inc., Creating One Centralized, Assessment-Oriented Platform That Provides Access to Primary Care and Mental Health
08.10.20
CloudMD Launches CloudMD On Demand, a National, Online Telemedicine Service for Pharmacies, Insurance Companies and Employers
02.10.20
CloudMD Presenting at LD Micro Virtual Investor Day on October 6th 2020
30.09.20
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
28.09.20
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice Management and Electronic Health Records with US$4.9M in Sales

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
34
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial