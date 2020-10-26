 

Launch of the second stage of the Lahekalda residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

 AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the second stage of Lahekalda residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes two buildings with 96 apartments, which are to be completed in December 2021.

The size of the apartments at Paekalda 12 and Paekalda 16 five-storeyed buildings ranges between 30–93 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,000 to 2,900 euros. Apartments will be located on the second to fifth floor, first floor will be for storage rooms and covered car parking spaces.

Lahekalda residential quarter (merko.ee/lahekalda) is located on the Maarjamäe limestone cliff, on the boarder of Tallinn city center, Pirita and Lasnamäe districts. Lahekalda residential buildings will be of energy class B. There will be playgrounds and recreation areas in the landscaped courtyards and parking spaces and new intra-quarter roads constructed around the buildings.

The development project comprises in total of ca twenty-five new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments, which will be built in next ten years. First two buildings of Lahekalda residential development project stage one at Paekalda 22 and Paekalda 24a will be completed by the end of 2020 and the third building at Paekalda 24 will be completed in January 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Tiit Kuusik, Director of Real Estate Development Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

