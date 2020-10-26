 

Marathon Patent Group Announces Purchase of Additional 10,000 S-19 Pro Miners from Bitmain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:15  |  76   |   |   

Upon Delivery and Full Installation, the Company’s Mining Operations Will Include 23,560 Next Generation Miners, Making it the Largest Self-Miner in North America with a Total Hashrate of 2.56 EH/s

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), the largest publicly traded Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that it has entered into a contract with Bitmain to purchase an additional 10,000 next generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.

Each miner produces 110 TH/s (Terahash) adding 1.10 EH/s (Exahash) to the Company’s existing operation of 2,560 miners. 500 additional S-19 Pro Miners will arrive at Marathon’s Hardin MT facility in November 2020. Beginning in 2021, the Company will receive the following shipments of S-19 Pro Miners: 4,000 in January, 6,300 in February, 4,800 in March, 1,800 in April, 1,800 in May and finally 1,800 in June.

Marathon’s chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto, stated, “We are pleased to announce the continued growth of our mining operations against the backdrop of recently increasing Bitcoin prices. Upon delivery and full Installation of all purchased miners, the Company’s mining operations will include 23,560 next generation miners bringing our total hashrate to 2.56 Eh/s and making us the largest self-miner in North America.

“The delivery of these new 10,000 S-19 Pro miners is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and will be completed by March 2021. It is important to note that this delivery is quicker than our previous order for 10,500 miners, which will be delivered between January and June 2021. These new 10,000 miners are expected to all be deployed in Q1, three months earlier than our last purchase. As a result, there will be a substantial increase in our Bitcoin Mining revenue sooner than we had anticipated.”

Irene Gao, Antminer Sales Director of NCSA Region, Bitmain, commented, "We are pleased to have provided Marathon with another 10,000 of Bitmain’s latest generation of Antminer S-19 Pro mining hardware. Equipped with the most advanced chipset currently available, the high-performance and low power consumption of the miners will significantly improve operations of Marathon's mining business. This collaboration continues to strengthen our cooperation and will extend to future work together as Marathon expands its presence in the mining industry.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...