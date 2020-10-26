 

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish Invite Customers to Send Letters and Deliver Wishes as Part of 13th Annual Believe Campaign

Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M) announces the launch of its beloved Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, giving believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters and deliver wishes. From Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help children fighting critical illnesses’ life-changing wishes come true.

Elizabeth had the opportunity to design a dress with Macy’s Fashion Office and I.N.C. International Concepts teams (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, Macy’s offers even more ways for customers to give back with a three week, in-store round up campaign. From Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 15, customers can round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change (up to $0.99) to benefit Make-A-Wish. Additionally, throughout the campaign, customers can donate online when shopping at macys.com.

“Macy’s Believe campaign showcases the power of a wish and captures the joy of the holiday season by bringing communities together across the country to help grant wishes,” said Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. “While this year has brought many challenges, especially to Make-A-Wish children and their families, we are proud of the way our teams have reimagined Macy’s Believe campaign to continue to make life shine brighter for those in need.”

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $132 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $21 million through the retailer’s annual Believe campaign, helping grant more than 15,500 wishes and impact more than 3.1 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.

“Over the last 17 years, Macy’s has truly embodied the Make-A-Wish mission by helping deliver experiences of joy to thousands of children so they can look forward to tomorrow,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We are extremely grateful for their generosity in continuing to invite communities to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses through the Believe campaign.”

