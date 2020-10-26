Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Despite continued economic uncertainty, ARI had another solid quarter, producing operating earnings that covered the $0.35 per share quarterly dividend,” said Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. “Importantly, ARI achieved these results while maintaining a defensive capital position, ending the quarter with $450 million of liquidity after opportunistically using some excess liquidity to repurchase common stock. To date, ARI has repurchased $119.2 million of common stock at a price which is accretive to both operating earnings and book value per share.”

ARI issued a detailed presentation of the Company’s quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 results, which can be viewed at www.apolloreit.com.

