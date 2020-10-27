 

EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams business with revenues of USD 564 m

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.10.2020, 09:35  |  108   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financing
27.10.2020

Premstaetten - NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES
OF AMERICA OR TO ANY US PERSONS, AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR
SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 million
convertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams business
with revenues of USD 564 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards
top end of expected range; expects further robust sequential growth for ams
business in fourth quarter with revenues of USD 650-690 million and firmly
higher operating profitability


* Final terms of the Offering to be announced after an accelerated bookbuilding
process expected to be finalised on 27 October 2020
* Planned transaction contributes to a diversified, long-term funding structure
maximizing financial flexibility for ams while paving the way towards full
integration of OSRAM
* Third quarter results for ams business show revenues of USD 564 million and
adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards the top end of the expectation range
* Expecting strong ams business in the fourth quarter with expected revenues of
USD 650-690 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 24-27%, both firmly up
quarter-on-quarter


Premstaetten, Austria (27 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that its Management
Board has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the launch
of an offering by way of private placement (the "Offering") of approx. EUR 750
million of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"). The net proceeds
of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Prior to the
settlement of the issuance of the Bonds, ams will cancel out the existing bridge
facilities by using available cash. In addition to issuance of the Bonds, ams
has negotiated and agreed the terms of a new EUR 750 million bridge facility
with a consortium of banks to be entered into on or after the settlement of the
issuance of the Bonds.
Seite 1 von 5
ams Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gemeinsame Erklärung BDI/Confindustria: "Der Brennerkorridor droht als Lebensader des EU-Binnenmarkts immer weiter zu verengen"
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Engagement der EIHA zahlt sich aus: THC-Gehalt für Industriehanf "auf dem Feld" auf 0,3 Prozent erhöht
Schiefer smart: Wo die Wand das Licht macht / Wie Bauherren bei einer durchdachten Fassaden-Sanierung dauerhaft ...
Mehr als 2.300 zufriedene Nutzer: Metro-Anwendung MenuKit verbessert Margen bei Gerichten
Unilever-MitarbeiterInnen gestalten die Zukunft der Arbeit im Herzen der Hansestadt (FOTO)
Die Vorsicht kehrt zurück - Konsumklima kühlt zunehmend ab
Präsentation der kompletten Modellpalette des neuen Fiat 500 in Lingotto durch Olivier ...
Hier finden Arbeitnehmer die besten Karrierechancen
GLS erweitert internationalen Retouren-Service (FOTO)
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
ZEW-Chef: TUI ist nicht systemrelevant
Gemeinsame Erklärung BDI/Confindustria: "Der Brennerkorridor droht als Lebensader des EU-Binnenmarkts immer weiter zu verengen"
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
Wagnis "Wasserstoff wagen!" (FOTO)
Die nächste Abenteurer-Generation: SKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT feiert Bestellstart
Elektrifizierungs-Offensive: Ford bietet die Mondeo-Baureihe ab sofort nur noch mit Vollhybrid- und Dieselantrieb an (FOTO)
Titel
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:24 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: ams AG (deutsch)
22.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces change in employee representatives on the Supervisory Board
22.10.20
EANS Adhoc: ams AG (deutsch)
14.10.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Verunsicherung belastet - SMI unter 10 300 Punkten
09.10.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt AMS auf 'Buy'
08.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt AMS auf 'Buy'
08.10.20
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen an; gibt vorab Umsatz des 3. Quartals für ams-Geschäft von USD 564 Mio
08.10.20
AMS will Integration von Osram mit Wandelanleihen finanzieren
08.10.20
EANS Adhoc: ams AG (deutsch)
06.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt AMS auf 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:53 Uhr
1.021
ams AG (Austria Microsystems)