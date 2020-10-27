EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams business with revenues of USD 564 m
Financing
27.10.2020
ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 million
convertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams business
with revenues of USD 564 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards
top end of expected range; expects further robust sequential growth for ams
business in fourth quarter with revenues of USD 650-690 million and firmly
higher operating profitability
* Final terms of the Offering to be announced after an accelerated bookbuilding
process expected to be finalised on 27 October 2020
* Planned transaction contributes to a diversified, long-term funding structure
maximizing financial flexibility for ams while paving the way towards full
integration of OSRAM
* Third quarter results for ams business show revenues of USD 564 million and
adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards the top end of the expectation range
* Expecting strong ams business in the fourth quarter with expected revenues of
USD 650-690 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 24-27%, both firmly up
quarter-on-quarter
Premstaetten, Austria (27 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that its Management
Board has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the launch
of an offering by way of private placement (the "Offering") of approx. EUR 750
million of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"). The net proceeds
of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Prior to the
settlement of the issuance of the Bonds, ams will cancel out the existing bridge
facilities by using available cash. In addition to issuance of the Bonds, ams
has negotiated and agreed the terms of a new EUR 750 million bridge facility
with a consortium of banks to be entered into on or after the settlement of the
issuance of the Bonds.
