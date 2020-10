--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financing27.10.2020Premstaetten - NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESOF AMERICA OR TO ANY US PERSONS, AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA,CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS ORSALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 millionconvertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams businesswith revenues of USD 564 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towardstop end of expected range; expects further robust sequential growth for amsbusiness in fourth quarter with revenues of USD 650-690 million and firmlyhigher operating profitability* Final terms of the Offering to be announced after an accelerated bookbuildingprocess expected to be finalised on 27 October 2020* Planned transaction contributes to a diversified, long-term funding structuremaximizing financial flexibility for ams while paving the way towards fullintegration of OSRAM * Third quarter results for ams business show revenues of USD 564 million andadjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards the top end of the expectation range* Expecting strong ams business in the fourth quarter with expected revenues ofUSD 650-690 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 24-27%, both firmly upquarter-on-quarterPremstaetten, Austria (27 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwidesupplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that its ManagementBoard has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the launchof an offering by way of private placement (the "Offering") of approx. EUR 750million of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"). The net proceedsof the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Prior to thesettlement of the issuance of the Bonds, ams will cancel out the existing bridgefacilities by using available cash. In addition to issuance of the Bonds, amshas negotiated and agreed the terms of a new EUR 750 million bridge facilitywith a consortium of banks to be entered into on or after the settlement of theissuance of the Bonds.