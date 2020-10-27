--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financing

27.10.2020



ams launches offering by way of private placement of approx. EUR 750 million

convertible bonds due 2027; pre-announces third quarter results for ams business

with revenues of USD 564 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards

top end of expected range; expects further robust sequential growth for ams

business in fourth quarter with revenues of USD 650-690 million and firmly

higher operating profitability





* Final terms of the Offering to be announced after an accelerated bookbuilding

process expected to be finalised on 27 October 2020

* Planned transaction contributes to a diversified, long-term funding structure

maximizing financial flexibility for ams while paving the way towards full

integration of

* Third quarter results for ams business show revenues of USD 564 million and

adjusted EBIT margin of 23%, both towards the top end of the expectation range

* Expecting strong ams business in the fourth quarter with expected revenues of

USD 650-690 million and adjusted EBIT margin of 24-27%, both firmly up

quarter-on-quarter





Premstaetten, Austria (27 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide

supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that its Management

Board has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the launch

of an offering by way of private placement (the "Offering") of approx. EUR 750

million of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"). The net proceeds

of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Prior to the

settlement of the issuance of the Bonds, ams will cancel out the existing bridge

facilities by using available cash. In addition to issuance of the Bonds, ams

has negotiated and agreed the terms of a new EUR 750 million bridge facility

with a consortium of banks to be entered into on or after the settlement of the

issuance of the Bonds.

