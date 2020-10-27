 

New STRIKER Vivid fishfinders offer Garmin's most vibrant underwater images to date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today introduced the STRIKER Vivid series – proven fishfinders with best-in-class sonar now with seven new high-contrast color palettes that make it easier to see what’s beneath the surface.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005060/en/

“Vivid brings an enhanced sonar experience to the STRIKER series,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “There are a lot of variables to consider when choosing a sonar color palette – daylight, bottom composition, cover, even eyesight – and we’re excited to bring more choices in vivid colors to these popular fishfinders so anglers can have more success on the water.”

Featuring industry-leading Garmin CHIRP traditional sonar and CHIRP ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar technology, STRIKER Vivid ensures that anglers see crystal-clear fish arches and remarkable target separation. With seven new vivid color options added, Garmin offers a choice of 16 palettes, making it easier to distinguish fish from structure based on the user’s preferences and fishing conditions.

The Vivid series comes with a built-in high-sensitivity GPS receiver, so not only can anglers see fish and structure below the boat, but they can also quickly mark favorite fishing spots and other areas of interest like brush piles, stumps, or docks, and get back to them. Built-in GPS also allows users to plan and create routes and view their boat’s speed.

STRIKER Vivid anglers can create their own HD fishing maps thanks to built-in Quickdraw Contours mapping software. Whether it’s a familiar spot or uncharted water, the feature makes it’s easy to create and store up to 2 million acres of maps with 1-foot contours. Once it’s turned on, users will see contours with labels generated right on the screen as the boat moves – no need to stop fishing; results appear instantly on the STRIKER Vivid screen. User-collected data can be easily shared or accessed with others through the Garmin Quickdraw Community, which now includes over 9 million acres of data.

Seite 1 von 2
Garmin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Turn your phone into a fishfinder with Garmin's new STRIKER Cast castable sonar 
11:59 Uhr
Garmin debuts GPSMAP x3 chartplotter series with higher-res displays and more premium features than ever before
11:58 Uhr
Spend less time finding and more time fishing with Garmin’s new GT56/36 transducers
22.10.20
Elevate Your Game With Garmin Instinct Esports Edition
21.10.20
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent T1 Transmitter
20.10.20
Innovative Garmin Autoland receives Aviation Week Network's prestigious Grand Laureate Award
15.10.20
Garmin adds fun to exercise and chore time with the vívofit jr. 3
15.10.20
Garmin Becomes First Major Consumer Marine Manufacturer to Offer Multi-Band GPS With Both L1 and L5 Frequencies
14.10.20
Measure more with the Index S2 smart scale from Garmin
13.10.20
Garmin teams up with Children's Mercy Kansas City to keep children active during COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?