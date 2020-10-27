Infinera Partners with ESnet to Upgrade the World's Most Advanced Scientific Data Network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is proud to announce a contract award with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) to build the optical substrate for its next-generation science network, ESnet6, interconnecting the DOE’s national laboratory system and experimental facilities with research and commercial networks around the globe. Based on a next-generation hardware and software stack, ESnet6 will provide unparalleled support for global science and pave the way for future advancements in the areas of streaming data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, workflow management, and the integration of compute, storage, and networking capabilities.



The ESnet6 optical network is powered by the Infinera GX Series Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System. ESnet’s open optical networking approach combined with Infinera’s GX and FlexILS with coherent 600G technology enables deployment of today’s state-of-the art technology plus future-proofs the network with the ability to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability once available.