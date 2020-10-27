Infinera Partners with ESnet to Upgrade the World's Most Advanced Scientific Data Network
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is proud to announce a contract award with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) to
build the optical substrate for its next-generation science network, ESnet6, interconnecting the DOE’s national laboratory system and experimental facilities with research and commercial networks
around the globe. Based on a next-generation hardware and software stack, ESnet6 will provide unparalleled support for global science and pave the way for future advancements in the areas of
streaming data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, workflow management, and the integration of compute, storage, and networking capabilities.
The ESnet6 optical network is powered by the Infinera GX Series Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System. ESnet’s open optical networking approach combined with Infinera’s GX and FlexILS with coherent 600G technology enables deployment of today’s state-of-the art technology plus future-proofs the network with the ability to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability once available.
With science data traffic over ESnet doubling every 20 months, Infinera capabilities ensure ESnet can provide 400 Gigabit Ethernet-based services through this open and flexible architecture. Deployed nationwide, the Infinera GX Series and FlexILS Open Optical Line System solutions provide a flexible and scalable foundation with C+L-band capability for further scale at the photonic layer.
“ESnet6 represents a transformational change in the capacity, resiliency, and flexibility and brings tangible benefits to the DOE’s science mission,” said Kate Mace, ESnet6 Project Director. “Open
optical networking technology plays a key role in ESnet’s ability to meet the ongoing challenges of data traffic growth while supporting the high-speed and real-time collaboration capabilities that
are critical to our nation’s science programs.”
As the world’s leading science data network, ESnet connects all of the DOE’s geographically distributed laboratories, experimental facilities, and computing centers across a dedicated fiber optic backbone that stretches across the U.S. and beyond. These capabilities provide the foundation for scientists to move, share, analyze, and store data no matter where in the world the data may be. Partnering with ESnet, Infinera quickly and safely deployed new equipment, performed testing, and turned up services over 15,000 miles of fiber during a global pandemic.
0 Kommentare