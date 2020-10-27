 

Real Brands Inc. Completes Merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc.

  • Brings together proprietary hemp-derived CBD extraction, wholesale CBD oils/isolates, CBD product formulations and consumer brands into public entity
  • Real Brands appoints Thom Kidrin as CEO

North Providence, RI and Weston, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) has completed a reverse merger to acquire Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc., (CASH) effective immediately. Real Brands’ name and trading symbol will be maintained, with CASH shareholders acquiring majority control of Real Brands. CASH will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Real Brands. Thomas Kidrin, CEO of CASH, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real Brands, replacing former Real Brands CEO Jerry Pearring.

Real Brands’ new headquarters will be the newly renovated/constructed CASH headquarters and hemp processing facility at 12 Humbert St., in North Providence, RI.

“This strategic merger with Real Brands is designed to drive increased shareholder value and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in the growing global hemp-derived CBD market,” stated Thom Kidrin, new CEO of Real Brands. “With access to the capital markets now, we anticipate it will be easier and faster to fund our next phases of expected growth.”

CASH is an early entrant in the hemp-derived CBD market, specializing in hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of hemp-derived CBD consumer brands. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) engineered process for chromatographic separation. The SMB process is advantageous inasmuch as it provides large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs.

All of CASH’s hemp processing capabilities and brands, including American Standard Hemp (A.S.H. ), WA and Zen Pets Treats, and proprietary product formulations created by world renowned chemist Dr. Adel Rammal, PhD. will be retained following the merger. Dr. Rammal previously served as CASH’s Chief Scientific Officer and will be staying on at Real Brands in that capacity. Following the merger, CASH will continue to own and operate its web sites: www.cashinc.com; wabrands.com; ZenPetsTreats.com and americanstandardhemp.com.

