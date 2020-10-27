Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

Atlantica to Present Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 6

October 27, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Friday, November 6, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on November 9-11, 2020, at the 2020 EEI Virtual Financial Conference and on November 18-19, 2020, at the Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference organized by RBC Capital Markets.