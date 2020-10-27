 

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:05  |  38   |   |   

Atlantica to Present Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 6

October 27, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Friday, November 6, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on November 9-11, 2020, at the 2020 EEI Virtual Financial Conference and on November 18-19, 2020, at the Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference organized by RBC Capital Markets.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844 571 8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 2979154 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com). 

  

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E  ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E  ir@atlantica.com

T  +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               

                                                                                                                             


