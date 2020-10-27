iHeartMedia Supports Numerous Nonpartisan Voting initiatives for Final Seven-day Voter Participation Push

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, today announced the culmination of its 2020 voter participation efforts with longtime partners When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election; The National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice; Democracy Works, a nonpartisan, nonprofit that builds technology to simplify and modernize the voting process; Global Citizen, a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030; and others with a robust seven-day series of programing that will include a series of radio and digital PSAs, on-air interviews, podcasts, live broadcast, and several local activations in an effort to encourage voter participation and address local challenges in the final days leading up to Election Day.

For the last three months, iHeart has worked with a broad range of organizations to increase voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election and to ensure that all voices are heard. With more than 270 million monthly listeners to its broadcast assets alone, iHeartMedia has the largest reach of any media outlet in America and remains committed in these final days to reaching its diverse audiences in the hundreds of local communities it serves through targeted media campaigns.

In the next seven days, iHeart will amplify its existing partnerships and programs to include several new media campaigns and unique activations aimed to inform, educate and inspire listeners to turn out and vote.

When We All Vote: An all-new When We All Vote PSA voiced by Co-chair and Former First Lady Michele Obama will begin airing today across over 560 iHeartMedia radio stations, and will encourage voters to vote early and safely and to have a plan to vote on November 3.

Additionally, this past weekend through October 31, iHeart will promote When We All Vote Together Early Vote Weeks of Action, which includes activations near early vote polling places to give voters the support they need and build momentum around early voting in a number of markets, including Atlanta, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Additionally, Crystal Carson, Vice President of Communications and Culture for When We All Vote will appear on iHeartRadio’s national long-form community affairs show for an interview to air the weekend before election day discussing the importance of having a plan to vote safely together.