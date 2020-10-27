 

World’s first gaming browser Opera GX introduces new color themes plus GX Cleaner to purge those old files

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX, the world’s first gaming browser, is introducing new features that allow you to completely change the look of your browser, while always keeping it fast and lightweight, as if freshly installed.

GX Cleaner: a smart way to get rid of excess browser files

Opera GX by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] goes way beyond the capabilities of traditional browsers: it lets you tune the performance of your system with its CPU, RAM and Network Limiters to give you that extra boost when gaming. This time, we’re pushing it further with GX Cleaner to purge old and unnecessary files.

GX Cleaner helps clean up the junk browser files you don’t use anymore. It’s designed to improve browser performance while still allowing users to choose which files it deletes. This new tool provides several options for filtering files by date or specific browser location.

An unlimited number of colors for your browsing

The Secondary Colors feature in Opera GX goes beyond the previously available browser highlight colors and lets you choose an entirely different color scheme for your browser.

Easy Files ensures you never go wrong when attaching a file

Easy Files is a feature that comes to GX from the company’s main desktop browser. When you attach or upload a file: you get a clean display of the three files you’ve most recently interacted with. You can attach files in a single click, and move on with your life.

Opera GX has 5 million monthly active gamers and counting

Opera GX distinguishes itself with unique features tailored to the tastes and needs of gamers. Along with numerous customization options, sound effects, background music, Razer Chroma support and a gaming-inspired design, it includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer’s resources for gaming.

Opera GX has recently grown to more than 5 million monthly active gamers, more than doubling the user number YTD.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). 

CONTACT: Media contact:

Julia Szyndzielorz
Senior PR Manager, Opera
julia.szyndzielorz@gmail.com

