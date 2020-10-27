Atos’ Ordinary General Meeting

The General Meeting gathered to express an opinion on the Company's medium-term guidelines and to decide on the appointment of Edouard Philippe as a Director. The shareholders largely approved the resolutions presented.

Paris, October 27, 2020 – Atos SE’s Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held today behind closed doors due to the sanitary constraints resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Atos SE’s self-developed voting application based on blockchain technology was used by its employee shareholders for the second time.

The General Meeting strongly supported the Company's medium-term guidelines, as approved by the Board of Directors on the proposal of the Chief Executive Officer (99.99%), thus confirming their relevance. The Meeting also approved the appointment of Edouard Philippe as Director with a very high rate (99.88%).

The detailed results of the votes of the General Meeting are available on Atos website (Investors section – General Meeting).

***

Further to the first test carried out at the Annual General Meeting held on June 16, 2020, Atos SE has again made available to eligible employee shareholders its self-developed voting platform Atos Vote using blockchain technology, available on Android and iOS smartphones.

Thanks to the work carried out in collaboration with Société Générale Securities Services, the application Atos Vote that collects shareholders' voting instructions through this new secure and innovative transmission channel now exchanges this information with the centralizing bank.

Atos Vote now offers voting shareholders, in addition to downloading a certificate of transmission of their voting instructions, the possibility to request confirmation that their vote has been taken into account.

Atos is currently discussing with key players in the market a potential extension of the utilization of this application for the benefit of other users.

Further information regarding the application Atos Vote is available on a dedicated page of Atos website.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

