Crawford & Company to Present During the CFA Society of New York 24th Annual Insurance Industry Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced that both Crawford Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the virtual CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. EST.



Interested investors and other parties may watch the live webcast of the presentation for a fee on the event website. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website.