Black Hills Corp. Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase

Dividend declaration completes 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases



RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share, a 3.0 cent per share, or 5.6%, increase over last quarter's dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2020, will receive 56.5 cents per share, payable Dec. 1, 2020.

“Today’s declaration marks a significant milestone with the completion of our 50th consecutive annual dividend increase, one of the longest records in the electric and gas utility sector,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our track record of dividend increases affirms our long-term strategy of sharing our growing earnings with shareholders while maintaining the capital to sustainably grow long-term customer and shareholder value.”