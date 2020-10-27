 

Exponent Appoints George Brown to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 21:30  |  37   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ­­ Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that it has appointed George Brown to its Board of Directors effective October 27, 2020.

“I am pleased to welcome George Brown to the Board, as we seek new complementary talent and plan for board succession. George brings a keen intellect, experience in high-end professional services firms, knowledge of our business and client base, and specialized financial expertise,” commented Dr. Paul Johnston, Chairman.

George Brown has been an attorney for over three decades, specializing in complex business litigation. He is a Retired Partner with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he practiced in the Palo Alto and Los Angeles offices. His clients included large global companies, boards, CEOs and CFOs in matters involving securities class actions, corporate governance disputes and related investigations work. Mr. Brown also has expertise in accounting and valuation disputes and taught a course on accounting and finance for business litigation at UC Berkeley School of Law for several years. Previously, he was also a law professor at UCLA School of Law. Mr. Brown is currently a board director of Silicon Valley Community Foundation and is chair of its Audit Committee. He is also a board director of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Mr. Brown also serves on the board of Housing Trust Silicon Valley where he previously served as board chair. He was previously vice chair of the board for Fresh Lifelines for Youth. He also previously served as a national trustee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and as board chair for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. Mr. Brown is a senior fellow with American Leadership Forum Silicon Valley and previously served on its board. Prior to that Mr. Brown also served on the board of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights for the San Francisco Bay Area, and later served as its board co-chair.  

Exponent’s Board of Directors profiles can be accessed at https://www.exponent.com/investors/board-of-directors.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Source: Exponent, Inc.


Exponent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Exponent to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on October 29