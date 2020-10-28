Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces National Partnership With Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

“We are proud to partner with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals again to offer kids the very best gift this holiday season; the gift of growing up,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “Partnering with organizations that support the health and welfare of children has been part of our culture for many years, and we are excited to continue that by supporting hospitals in our local communities. Families with critically ill children need financial and emotional support as they navigate their healthcare journey, and we are grateful to all of our store associates and our customers who continue to give generously to make these partnerships a success.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, proudly announces a national partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). As both organizations focus on the importance of healthy communities, funds raised at Ollie’s locations will stay local and benefit more than 78 local CMN Hospitals. Customers can support the campaign through donations made at the register from October 25 - November 14.

Now more so than ever, children’s hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations, but they can’t do it alone.

CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Dollars raised stay local and support each hospital’s most urgent needs, whether that’s providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives. Changing the health of even one child or family creates a ripple effect felt by communities for years to come. When we change kid’s health, we change the future – for all of us.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 379 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

