 

G1 Therapeutics to Provide Third Quarter 2020 Corporate and Financial Update on November 4, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 12:01  |  35   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 6634419. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com


G1 Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
G1 Therapeutics to Present Data on Trilaciclib at North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC)
30.09.20
G1 Therapeutics Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan