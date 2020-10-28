U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update

ELKO, Nev., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company") a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its potential future Maggie Creek exploration plans for the project on the Carlin Trend in Nevada.

The Maggie Creek Project is located in the heart of the Carlin Trend, immediately adjacent to Newmont's (NYSE: NEM) 26-million-ounce Gold Quarry mine. The Project occurs along the northeast projection of the Gold Quarry fault zone, which is an important mineralizing control at the Gold Quarry mine, indicating the potential to discover Carlin style gold deposits. The recent discoveries at Carlin (Leeville) and Gold Quarry (Chukar) demonstrate the potential for high-grade deposits at depth, which are mostly untested at Maggie Creek. Newmont's Rainbow deposit occurs immediately south of the Maggie Creek project boundary. U.S. Gold Corp. has an option to earn up to 70% of the Maggie Creek project from Orogen Royalties, Inc. (TSX.V: OGN).