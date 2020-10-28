L.B. Foster Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results on November 4, 2020

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced that it will release third quarter operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.



Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 614-1392 (U.S. & Canada) or (914) 987-7113 (International). Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.lbfoster.com).