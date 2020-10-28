Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Q3 Net Sales of $3.08 Billion, Operating Income of $94 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.14

Net Sales of $3.08 billion.

Net GAAP Income of $33.4 million. Adjusted Net Income of $161.7 million or adjusted EPS of $0.66 excluding $110.5 million DOJ agreement.

Consolidated Operating Income margin of 3% with Adjusted Operating Income margins of 6.7% in U.S. excluding DOJ agreement, 18.4% in Mexico and 3.5% in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA of $305.0 million, or a 9.9% margin, 18% higher than a year ago.

Faced with the global Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to be guided by our principles of an uncompromising commitment to the safety of our team members, our duty to provide quality food globally, and our responsibility to provide continued employment opportunities and benefits for our team. To support the local communities where we operate, we initiated the “Hometown Strong” initiative, and are committed to invest $20 million in 2020.

Strong focus in execution and dedication by our team members, supported by portfolio strategy of differentiated products, strong Key Customer relationships, and diversified global presence have helped us to counter challenging market conditions due to Covid-19 and improve the resiliency in our results.

Demand in U.S. recovering, with our Retail and QSR business stronger than a year ago, though volatility and challenging conditions in commodity segments still remaining. Relative performance versus the industry continuing to improve, supported by our agility in adapting mix and Key Customer approach.

Mexico experienced a significant rebound to record one of the strongest Q3 in its history despite unfavorable mix impact and added operating costs. Strong execution, higher economic activities, better supply/demand balance, a stronger Peso, and our increased share of non-commodity products contributed to the strength.

The legacy European chicken business continued to improve its results despite Covid-19 impact, with better operational efficiencies and a commitment to innovation. Momentum of newly acquired European pork assets in generating positive EBITDA continuing, while margins also increasing on a consistent basis.

Our liquidity position remains strong, supported by the relentless emphasis on cash flow generation, focus on working capital management, and disciplined investments in high-return projects, preserving the opportunity to maintain strategic growth priorities while strengthening our differentiated global platforms.

Unaudited (2) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Y/Y Change September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 3,075.1 $ 2,778.0 +10.7 % $ 8,974.1 $ 8,345.7 +7.5 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.44 (68.2 ) % $ 0.38 $ 1.46 (74.0 ) % Operating income $ 94.3 $ 188.2 (49.9 ) % $ 206.0 $ 604.8 (65.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 305.0 $ 258.3 +18.1 % $ 582.7 $ 812.1 (28.2 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 9.9 % 9.3 % +0.6 pts 6.5 % 9.7 % -3.2 pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

(2) Comparisons include newly acquired European pork assets (Tulip) from 10/15/19 forward.

“Once again we are grateful to our team for their continued commitment, dedication and hard work, in supporting our ability to keep our team members safe and healthy, and allowing us the capability to maintain production and supply to our customers during this unprecedented crisis. Although conditions have been improving, the markets have remained volatile and challenging in Q3 as a result of Covid-19. However, our diversified strategy has continued to mitigate the tough environment and produce the expected results in relative performance to industry competition, and deliver more resilient performance regardless of changes in specific market conditions. For Q3, the U.S. and Mexico rebounded from a difficult first half, with Mexico recording one of the strongest Q3 in its history, while Europe also continuing to improve despite the increase in operating costs related to Covid-19. We remain agile and are continuing to adapt our operations to changes in market conditions,” stated Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

“During the third quarter, in the U.S. we are continuing to see demand recovering at our fresh operations, including from some sectors within foodservice, with more states gradually loosening travel and movement restrictions. Our Retail and QSR businesses have been especially strong, and demand from our customers has been outperforming the industry. Commodity large bird deboning was once again the most challenged this quarter. Operationally however, we continue to improve our relative performance versus the industry across all our business units, including commodity segments. We also continue to adapt quickly to changes in channel demand by adjusting the mix of our production capabilities, supported by our close partnerships with Key Customers, strong focus in execution by our team members, the geographical diversity of our footprint, and our presence across all bird size categories.”

“After a very difficult first half in 2020, our Mexican operations delivered great results in Q3, and we generated one of the strongest Q3 in the company's history in Mexico despite the unfavorable mix impact and added operating costs relative to the same period last year. A normalization in economic activities, an improved supply/demand balance in the market, a stronger Peso, and a very good operational performance, all contributed to the strength. We are continuing to invest in our Del Dia and premium Pilgrim’s brands (both prepared and fresh), as well as seeking more market share in the modern channel, which will bring more stable margins to our operations.”

“Our legacy European chicken operations are continuing to improve, driven by exposure to retail as well as a recovery in foodservice demand, particularly from QSR, despite the significant impact of Covid-19 on the operations. In addition, our strong internal operating performance and commitment to innovation have helped in mitigating the difficult environment. The positive momentum in improvement from the newly acquired European pork assets has been maintained, with positive EBITDA and margins continuing to increase. The performance was driven by strong demand at retail partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China, as well as the implementations of operational improvements and synergy capture.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim's Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company's business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company's products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim's Pride's flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim's Pride's products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim's Pride's leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim's Pride's operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim's Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim's Pride's largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 768,031 $ 260,568 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 17,105 20,009 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 706,123 741,281 Accounts receivable from related parties 616 944 Inventories 1,328,704 1,383,535 Income taxes receivable 77,651 60,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 159,643 131,695 Total current assets 3,057,873 2,598,236 Deferred tax assets 4,126 4,426 Other long-lived assets 15,079 36,325 Identified intangible assets, net 566,696 596,053 Goodwill 955,087 973,750 Operating lease assets, net 284,820 301,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,585,818 2,592,061 Total assets $ 7,469,499 $ 7,102,364 Accounts payable $ 915,661 $ 993,780 Accounts payable to related parties 5,752 3,819 Revenue contract liability 57,221 41,770 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 691,329 575,319 Income taxes payable — 7,075 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,485 26,392 Total current liabilities 1,695,448 1,648,155 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 215,924 235,382 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,610,668 2,276,029 Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731 7,731 Deferred tax liabilities 339,051 301,907 Other long-term liabilities 169,365 97,100 Total liabilities 5,038,187 4,566,304 Common stock 2,612 2,611 Treasury stock (342,698 ) (234,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,953,969 1,955,261 Retained earnings 972,490 877,812 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,520 ) (75,129 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,420,853 2,525,663 Noncontrolling interest 10,459 10,397 Total stockholders’ equity 2,431,312 2,536,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,469,499 $ 7,102,364





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,075,121 $ 2,777,970 $ 8,974,072 $ 8,345,730 Cost of sales 2,761,279 2,495,773 8,363,272 7,476,731 Gross profit 313,842 282,197 610,800 868,999 Selling, general and administrative expense 219,554 94,032 404,837 264,313 Administrative restructuring activity — (20 ) — (90 ) Operating income 94,288 188,185 205,963 604,776 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 30,564 32,028 95,575 99,184 Interest income (1,763 ) (4,698 ) (4,611 ) (11,481 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 9,092 3,027 (3,768 ) 7,923 Miscellaneous, net 360 1,367 (33,873 ) 2,521 Income before income taxes 56,035 156,461 152,640 506,629 Income tax expense 22,344 46,365 57,900 142,328 Net income 33,691 110,096 94,740 364,301 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 245 331 62 457 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 33,446 $ 109,765 $ 94,678 $ 363,844 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 244,186 249,467 246,740 249,344 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 190 262 158 308 Diluted 244,376 249,729 248,308 249,652 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of

common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.46





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 94,740 $ 364,301 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 248,641 210,381 Deferred income tax expense 37,739 2,396 Gain on property disposals (8,009 ) (9,546 ) Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase 3,746 — Loan cost amortization 3,635 3,609 Stock-based compensation (1,291 ) 7,322 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 737 737 Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes (501 ) (501 ) Loss (gain) on equity-method investments 297 (48 ) Foreign currency transaction loss related to borrowing arrangements — 1,259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables 44,615 (46,648 ) Inventories 41,292 (108,117 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29,290 ) 3,536 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 93,114 67,308 Income taxes (30,868 ) 40,549 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (823 ) (1,578 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 10,561 544 Cash provided by operating activities 508,335 535,504 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (242,603 ) (258,725 ) Proceeds from property disposals 21,715 15,168 Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired (4,216 ) — Cash used in investing activities (225,104 ) (243,557 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 386,696 99,638 Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (107,806 ) (2,898 ) Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (56,763 ) (123,276 ) Payment from equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation — (525 ) Payment of capitalized loan costs — (652 ) Cash provided by financing activities 222,127 (27,713 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (799 ) (808 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 504,559 263,426 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 280,577 361,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 785,136 $ 625,004





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

This earnings release and the following financial statement tables include several supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS, as further described below.

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, (2) transaction costs related to acquisitions, (3) charges or income from restructuring activities, (4) litigation settlement income or charges, (5) gain on bargain purchase and (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 33,691 $ 110,096 $ 94,740 $ 364,301 Add: Interest expense, net 28,801 27,330 90,964 87,703 Income tax expense 22,344 46,365 57,900 142,328 Depreciation and amortization 84,265 71,851 248,641 210,381 EBITDA 169,101 255,642 492,245 804,713 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 9,092 3,027 (3,768 ) 7,923 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — 134 — DOJ agreement 110,524 — 110,524 — Restructuring activity — (20 ) — (90 ) Hometown Strong commitment 14,506 — 14,506 — Minus: Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase (2,006 ) — (3,746 ) — Shareholder litigation settlement — — 34,643 — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 245 331 62 457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,984 $ 258,318 $ 582,682 $ 812,089





The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 27, 2020 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2019 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 27, 2020.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended December 29,

2019 March 29,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 27,

2020 September 27,

2020 (In thousands) Net income $ 92,235 $ 67,449 $ (6,400 ) $ 33,691 $ 186,975 Add: Interest expense, net 30,650 30,998 31,165 28,801 121,614 Income tax expense 18,681 38,512 (2,956 ) 22,344 76,581 Depreciation and amortization 76,849 79,773 84,603 84,265 325,490 EBITDA 218,415 216,732 106,412 169,101 710,660 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses

(gains) (1,006 ) (18,385 ) 5,525 9,092 (4,774 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,239 215 (81 ) — 1,373 DOJ agreement — — — 110,524 110,524 Restructuring activity 6 — — — 6 Hometown Strong commitment — — — 14,506 14,506 Minus: Gain on bargain purchase 56,880 (1,740 ) — (2,006 ) 53,134 Shareholder litigation settlement — 34,643 — — 34,643 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interest 155 181 (364 ) 245 217 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,619 $ 165,478 $ 112,220 $ 304,984 $ 744,301







EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 33,691 $ 110,096 $ 94,740 $ 364,301 1.10 % 3.96 % 1.06 % 4.37 % Add: Interest expense, net 28,801 27,330 90,964 87,703 0.94 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.05 % Income tax expense 22,344 46,365 57,900 142,328 0.73 % 1.67 % 0.65 % 1.71 % Depreciation and amortization 84,265 71,851 248,641 210,381 2.74 % 2.59 % 2.77 % 2.53 % EBITDA 169,101 255,642 492,245 804,713 5.51 % 9.20 % 5.49 % 9.66 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 9,092 3,027 (3,768 ) 7,923 0.29 % 0.11 % (0.04 ) % 0.10 % Acquisition charges — — 134 — — % — % — % — % DOJ agreement 110,524 — 110,524 — 3.59 % — % 1.23 % — % Restructuring activity — (20 ) — (90 ) — % — % — % — % Hometown Strong commitment 14,506 — 14,506 — 0.47 % — % 0.16 % — % Minus: Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase (2,006 ) — (3,746 ) — (0.07 ) % — % (0.04 ) % — % Shareholder litigation settlement — — 34,643 — — % — % 0.39 % — % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 245 331 62 457 0.01 % 0.01 % — % 0.01 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,984 $ 258,318 $ 582,682 $ 812,089 9.92 % 9.30 % 6.49 % 9.75 % Net sales $ 3,075,121 $ 2,777,970 $ 8,974,072 $ 8,345,730 $ 3,075,121 $ 2,777,970 $ 8,974,072 $ 8,345,730





Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (U.S. operations) $ 2,451 $ 125,168 $ 126,951 $ 426,968 DOJ agreement 110,524 — 110,524 — Hometown Strong commitment 14,506 — 14,506 — Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations) $ 127,481 $ 125,168 $ 251,981 $ 426,968 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 6.7 % 6.5 % 4.5 % 7.4 %







Adjusted Operating Income Margin for the U.S. is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for the U.S. to adjusted operating income margin for the U.S. is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin (U.S. operations) 0.1 % 6.5 % 2.2 % 7.4 % DOJ agreement 5.8 % — % 2.0 % — % Hometown Strong commitment 0.8 % — % 0.3 % — % Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 6.7 % 6.5 % 4.5 % 7.4 %







Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to Net Income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net Income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 33,446 $ 109,765 $ 94,678 $ 363,844 Adjustments: Acquisition charges and restructuring activity — 43 134 (26 ) DOJ agreement 110,524 — 110,524 — Hometown Strong commitment 14,506 — 14,506 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 9,092 3,027 (3,768 ) 7,923 Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments(a) (5,916 ) (747 ) (9,158 ) (1,923 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 161,652 $ 112,088 $ 206,916 $ 369,818 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,376 249,729 248,308 249,652 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.66 $ 0.45 $ 0.83 $ 1.48

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ antitrust fine as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.





Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.46 Adjustments: Acquisition charges and restructuring activity — — — — DOJ agreement 0.45 — 0.45 — Hometown Strong commitment 0.06 — 0.06 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.04 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.03 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.02 ) — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.45 $ 0.84 $ 1.48 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,376 249,729 246,898 249,652

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ antitrust fee as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.



