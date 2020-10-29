Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

Osaka, Japan, October 29, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.



1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021



per share Core EPS Previous Forecast (A)* 3,250,000 984,000 395,000 230,000 92,000 58.91 yen 420 yen Revised Forecast (B) 3,200,000 984,000 434,000 258,000 124,000 79.39 yen 420 yen Discrepancy (B-A) -50,000 ― +39,000 +28,000 +32,000 ― ― Change % -1.5% ― +9.9% +12.2% +34.8% ― ―

* Announced on July 31, 2020.