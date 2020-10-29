DGAP-Adhoc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast
Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)
Osaka, Japan, October 29, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.
1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(millions of yen)
|Revenue
Core
Operating
Profit
Operating
profit
Profit before
income taxes
Net profit attributable
to owners of
the Company
Basic earnings
per share
|Core EPS
|Previous Forecast (A)*
|3,250,000
|984,000
|395,000
|230,000
|92,000
|58.91 yen
|420 yen
|Revised Forecast (B)
|3,200,000
|984,000
|434,000
|258,000
|124,000
|79.39 yen
|420 yen
|Discrepancy (B-A)
|-50,000
|―
|+39,000
|+28,000
|+32,000
|―
|―
|Change %
|-1.5%
|―
|+9.9%
|+12.2%
|+34.8%
|―
|―
* Announced on July 31, 2020.
