UMC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$44.87 billion, compared to NT$44.39 billion in 2Q20 and up 18.9% YoY from NT$37.74 billion in 3Q19. Consolidated gross margin for 3Q20 was 21.8%. Net income attributable to the stockholders of the parent was NT$9.11 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.75.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “During the third quarter, consolidated operating margin reached 15.9%, while utilization rate remained firm at 97%. Wafer shipments reached 2.25 million 8-inch equivalent wafers. During Q3, work-from-home and home schooling trends continued to contribute to stable end market demand for applications in wireless connectivity, power management ICs used in smartphones as well as high speed interface I/O controllers found in computing devices. In addition to demand stability across various end markets, our 28nm revenue grew QoQ as customer product tape outs continued throughout the quarter. Moving forward, we expect to see a sustained increase in the number of 28nm tape outs, which will further diversify our 28nm exposure to end markets and customers.”

Co-president Wang continued, “Looking into the fourth quarter, demand from consumer and computer related applications will lead to a minor increase in wafer shipments, propelled by ongoing work-from-home initiatives and home schooling. Furthermore, we have seen an uptick in semiconductor demand due to more silicon content in particular applications such as newly deployed 5G smartphones, IoT devices and other consumer products. Therefore, the current industry landscape appears to show favorable supply and demand dynamics towards foundry; hence, UMC will pursue a delicate balance in strengthening our customer relationships while securing interests for our shareholders to ensure our long term growth.”

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q20 2Q20 QoQ %

change 3Q19 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 44,870 44,386 1.1 37,738 18.9 Gross Profit 9,769 10,257 (4.8 ) 6,433 51.9 Operating Expenses (5,508 ) (5,677 ) (3.0 ) (5,131 ) 7.4 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 2,872 1,266 126.9 1,207 137.9 Operating Income 7,133 5,846 22.0 2,509 184.3 Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,074 818 153.4 (532 ) - Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the Parent 9,106 6,681 36.3 2,929 210.9 EPS (NT$ per share) 0.75 0.55 0.25 (US$ per ADS) 0.129 0.095 0.043

Operating revenues in 3Q20 remained flat at NT$44.87 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies increased to 37%. Gross profit declined 4.8% QoQ to NT$9.77 billion, or 21.8% of revenue. Operating expenses declined 3.0% to NT$5.51 billion. Net other operating income increased 126.9% to NT$2.87 billion, which included the sale of Nexpower Technology Corporation’s manufacturing plant, leading to an operating income of NT$7.13 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$2.07 billion. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent grew 36.3% QoQ to NT$9.11 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.75. Earnings per ADS was US$0.129. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 3Q20 was 12,107,651,452, compared with 12,193,149,897 shares in 2Q20 and 11,708,239,978 shares in 3Q19. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,179,561,492 in 3Q20, compared with 12,262,774,432 shares in 2Q20 and 13,049,025,428 shares in 3Q19. The fully diluted share count as of September 30, 2020 was approximately 12,294,281,000. On September 30, 2020, UMC sold 105 million treasury shares acquired from the 21th share buy-back programs to its employees.

Detailed Financials Section

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q20 2Q20 QoQ %

change 3Q19 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 44,870 44,386 1.1 37,738 18.9 COGS (35,101 ) (34,129 ) 2.8 (31,305 ) 12.1 Depreciation (10,911 ) (10,544 ) 3.5 (10,707 ) 1.9 Other Mfg. Costs (24,190 ) (23,585 ) 2.6 (20,598 ) 17.4 Gross Profit 9,769 10,257 (4.8 ) 6,433 51.9 Gross Margin (%) 21.8 % 23.1 % 17.1 % Operating Expenses (5,508 ) (5,677 ) (3.0 ) (5,131 ) 7.4 G&A (1,614 ) (1,537 ) 4.9 (1,344 ) 20.1 Sales & Marketing (1,009 ) (929 ) 8.7 (970 ) 4.1 R&D (3,314 ) (3,203 ) 3.5 (2,813 ) 17.8 Expected Credit

Impairment Gain

(Loss) 429 (8 ) - (4 ) - Net Other Operating

Income & Expenses 2,872 1,266 126.9 1,207 137.9 Operating Income 7,133 5,846 22.0 2,509 184.3

Operating revenues remained relatively flat at NT$44.87 billion. COGS increased 2.8% QoQ to NT$35.10 billion, which included low single digit increases in both depreciation and other manufacturing costs. Gross profit declined by 4.8% to NT$9.77 billion, partly due to the appreciation of the NT dollar. Operating expenses declined 3% QoQ to NT$5.51 billion, as sales and marketing expenses rose 8.7% QoQ to NT$1.01 billion. G&A expenses grew 4.9% to NT$1.61 billion. R&D expenses increased 3.5% sequentially to NT$3.31 billion, representing 7.4% of 3Q20 operating revenues. Net other operating income increased to NT$2.87 billion. In 3Q20, operating income increased 22.0% QoQ to NT$7.13 billion.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,074 818 (532 ) Net Interest Income and Expenses (314 ) (307 ) (503 ) Net Investment Gain and Loss 3,944 1,643 736 Exchange Gain and Loss 259 (411 ) (752 ) Other Gain and Loss (1,815 ) (107 ) (13 )

Net non-operating income in 3Q20 was NT$2.07 billion, mainly resulting from NT$3.94 billion in net investment gain and NT$259 million in exchange gain, which was partly offset by NT$1.82 billion in other losses and NT$314 million in net interest expense.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Sep. 30, 2020 For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 18,538 16,403 Net income before tax 9,207 6,664 Depreciation & Amortization 12,170 12,248 Expected credit impairment (gain) loss (429 ) 8 Share of profit of associates and joint

ventures (2,778 ) (914 ) Income tax (paid) received (229 ) 505 Changes in working capital & others 597 (2,108 ) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (5,686 ) (7,877 ) Acquisition of PP&E (6,707 ) (4,270 ) Proceeds from disposal of PP&E 1,720 14 Acquisition of intangible assets (815 ) (448 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial

assets 281 (2,979 ) Others (165 ) (194 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities (13,652 ) (2,947 ) Bank loans (4,716 ) 9,483 Redemption of bonds - (11,203 ) Treasury stock acquired (477 ) (1,201 ) Treasury stock sold to employees 1,678 - Cash dividends (9,765 ) - Others (372 ) (26 ) Effect of Exchange Rate (233 ) (873 ) Net Cash Flow (1,033 ) 4,706 Beginning balance 99,872 95,166 Ending balance 98,839 99,872

In 3Q20, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$18.54 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$5.69 billion, which included NT$7.42 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$11.12 billion. Cash outflow from financing activities totaled NT$13.65 billion, primarily from NT$9.77 billion in the distribution of cash dividend and NT$4.72 billion in the repayment of bank loans, offset by NT$1.68 billion in the sale of treasury stock to employees. Net cash outflow in 3Q20 was NT$1.03 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$6.83 billion in bank loans.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Cash and Cash Equivalents 98.84 99.87 86.76 Notes & Accounts Receivable 26.96 27.26 23.41 Days Sales Outstanding 55 57 58 Inventories, net 22.86 23.34 19.99 Days of Inventory 60 61 58 Total Current Assets 163.48 167.96 163.49

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$98.84 billion. Days of inventory decreased to 60 days.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Total Current Liabilities 59.15 65.11 70.33 Notes & Accounts Payable 7.70 8.56 6.63 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 16.40 17.32 40.08 Payables on Equipment 7.38 3.22 3.00 Dividends Payable - 9.77 - Other 27.67 26.24 20.62 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 49.46 53.50 55.23 Long-Term Investment Liabilities 20.14 19.69 20.17 Total Liabilities 147.33 158.34 169.00 Debt to Equity 67 % 76 % 82 %

Current liabilities decreased to NT$59.15 billion, mainly from NT$9.77 billion in the payment of cash dividends and NT$0.92 billion from the decline in short-term credit/bonds. Total liabilities declined to NT$147.33 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 67%.

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 North America 30 % 31 % 29 % 30 % 33 % Asia Pacific 57 % 55 % 56 % 55 % 59 % Europe 6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Japan 7 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 2 %

Revenue from Asia Pacific rose to 57% as business from North America declined to 30% of sales. Business from Europe rose to 6% while contribution from Japan decreased to 7%.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 14nm<x<=28nm 14 % 13 % 9 % 10 % 12 % 28nm<x<=40nm 23 % 23 % 25 % 22 % 26 % 40nm<x<=65nm 19 % 16 % 16 % 16 % 14 % 65nm<x<=90nm 10 % 13 % 15 % 18 % 12 % 90nm<x<=0.13um 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 0.13um<x<=0.18um 13 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 13 % 0.18um<x<=0.35um 8 % 8 % 8 % 8 % 9 % 0.5um and above 2 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 %

Revenue contribution from 28nm increased to 14% while 40nm business remained unchanged at 23% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Fabless 88 % 88 % 88 % 87 % 92 % IDM 12 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 8 %

Revenue from fabless customers stayed at 88% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Computer 13 % 14 % 13 % 13 % 13 % Communication 54 % 51 % 54 % 54 % 54 % Consumer 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 26 % Others 9 % 11 % 9 % 9 % 7 %

Revenue from the communication segment increased to 54%, while business from computer applications declined to 13%. Business from consumer applications remained unchanged at 24% as other segments decreased to 9%.

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, WLAN, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) increased slightly in 3Q20.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 3Q20 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer Shipments 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Wafer Shipments

(8” K equivalents) 2,254 2,218 2,148 2,042 1,806

Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Utilization Rate 97 % 98 % 93 % 92 % 91 % Total Capacity

(8” K equivalents) 2,308 2,291 2,278 2,237 2,004

In 3Q20, wafer shipments increased 1.6% QoQ to 2,254K, while quarterly capacity rose 0.7% QoQ to 2,308K. As a result, the overall utilization rate in 3Q20 was 97%.

Capacity4

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2019 2018 2017 2016 FAB 4Q20E 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 WTK 6" 3.5 – 0.45 370 396 422 423 WTK 93 93 93 92 Fab 8A 8" 0.5 – 0.25 825 825 825 827 Fab 8A 201 201 201 200 Fab 8C 8" 0.35 – 0.11 436 383 357 348 Fab 8C 113 113 113 112 Fab 8D 8" 0.13 – 0.09 359 347 341 342 Fab 8D 93 93 93 92 Fab 8E 8" 0.5 – 0.15 426 418 418 419 Fab 8E 113 113 113 112 Fab 8F 8" 0.18 – 0.11 434 431 417 401 Fab 8F 122 122 122 121 Fab 8S 8" 0.18 – 0.11 372 372 347 336 Fab 8S 93 93 93 93 Fab 8N 8" 0.5 – 0.11 831 771 753 750 Fab 8N 230 230 230 228 Fab 12A 12" 0.13 – 0.014 997 997 970 885 Fab 12A 261 261 261 260 Fab 12i 12" 0.13 – 0.040 595 555 537 584 Fab 12i 160 160 155 154 Fab 12X 12" 0.040 – 0.028 203 183 97 9 Fab 12X 57 56 53 52 Fab 12M 12" 0.090 – 0.040 98 - - - Fab 12M 98 98 98 97 Total(1) 8,148 7,673 7,304 6,983 Total 2,311 2,308 2,291 2,278 YoY Growth Rate 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 %

Total capacity in the third quarter totaled 2,308K 8-inch equivalent wafers. We foresee fourth quarter capacity will grow to 2,311K 8-inch equivalent wafers, mainly reflecting capacity increase at Fab 12X.

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 CAPEX $ 0.6 $ 0.7 $ 1.4 $ 2.8 $ 1.9

2020 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 15 % 85 % US$1.0 billion

CAPEX spending in 3Q20 was US$252 million, leading to a total of US$540 million in capital expenditure investment during the first nine months of 2020. Full year 2020 CAPEX is budgeted at US$1.0 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: To increase by 1-2%

ASP in USD: To increase by 1%

Gross Profit Margin: To remain flat

Capacity Utilization: mid-90% range

2020 CAPEX: US$1 billion

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2020 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) September 30, 2020 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,397 98,839 26.8 % Notes & Accounts receivable, net 926 26,959 7.3 % Inventories, net 786 22,863 6.2 % Other current assets 509 14,816 4.1 % Total current assets 5,618 163,477 44.4 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 1,617 47,041 12.8 % Property, plant and equipment 4,559 132,662 36.0 % Right-of-use assets 272 7,901 2.2 % Other non-current assets 588 17,163 4.6 % Total non-current assets 7,036 204,767 55.6 % Total assets 12,654 368,244 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 260 7,572 2.1 % Payables 1,196 34,806 9.5 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 303 8,826 2.4 % Other current liabilities 274 7,947 2.1 % Total current liabilities 2,033 59,151 16.1 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 574 16,690 4.5 % Long-term loans 1,126 32,767 8.9 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 178 5,184 1.4 % Other non-current liabilities 1,152 33,537 9.1 % Total non-current liabilities 3,030 88,178 23.9 % Total liabilities 5,063 147,329 40.0 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,269 124,224 33.7 % Additional paid-in capital 1,474 42,903 11.7 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 1,847 53,754 14.6 % Treasury stock (4 ) (120 ) (0.0 %) Total equity attributable to the parent company 7,586 220,761 60.0 % Non-controlling interests 5 154 0.0 % Total equity 7,591 220,915 60.0 % Total liabilities and equity 12,654 368,244 100.0 % Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate of NT $29.10 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Chg. September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,542 44,870 1,297 37,738 18.9 % 1,542 44,870 1,525 44,386 1.1 % Operating costs (1,206 ) (35,101 ) (1,076 ) (31,305 ) 12.1 % (1,206 ) (35,101 ) (1,173 ) (34,129 ) 2.8 % Gross profit 336 9,769 221 6,433 51.9 % 336 9,769 352 10,257 (4.8 %) 21.8 % 21.8 % 17.1 % 17.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 23.1 % 23.1 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (35 ) (1,009 ) (33 ) (970 ) 4.1 % (35 ) (1,009 ) (32 ) (929 ) 8.7 % - General and administrative expenses (56 ) (1,614 ) (46 ) (1,344 ) 20.1 % (56 ) (1,614 ) (53 ) (1,537 ) 4.9 % - Research and development expenses (114 ) (3,314 ) (97 ) (2,813 ) 17.8 % (114 ) (3,314 ) (110 ) (3,203 ) 3.5 % - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 15 429 (0 ) (4 ) - 15 429 (0 ) (8 ) - Subtotal (190 ) (5,508 ) (176 ) (5,131 ) 7.4 % (190 ) (5,508 ) (195 ) (5,677 ) (3.0 %) Net other operating income and expenses 99 2,872 41 1,207 137.9 % 99 2,872 44 1,266 126.9 % Operating income 245 7,133 86 2,509 184.3 % 245 7,133 201 5,846 22.0 % 15.9 % 15.9 % 6.7 % 6.7 % 15.9 % 15.9 % 13.2 % 13.2 % Net non-operating income and expenses 71 2,074 (18 ) (532 ) - 71 2,074 28 818 153.4 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 316 9,207 68 1,977 365.6 % 316 9,207 229 6,664 38.2 % 20.5 % 20.5 % 5.2 % 5.2 % 20.5 % 20.5 % 15.0 % 15.0 % Income tax expenses (6 ) (197 ) (1 ) (39 ) 405.4 % (6 ) (197 ) (21 ) (613 ) (67.9 %) Net income 310 9,010 67 1,938 364.8 % 310 9,010 208 6,051 48.9 % 20.1 % 20.1 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 20.1 % 20.1 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 47 1,390 20 591 135.5 % 47 1,390 109 3,178 (56.2 %) Total comprehensive income (loss) 357 10,400 87 2,529 311.3 % 357 10,400 317 9,229 12.7 % Net income attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 313 9,106 101 2,929 210.9 % 313 9,106 230 6,681 36.3 % Non-controlling interests (3 ) (96 ) (34 ) (991 ) (90.2 %) (3 ) (96 ) (22 ) (630 ) (84.6 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 361 10,497 122 3,540 196.5 % 361 10,497 339 9,859 6.5 % Non-controlling interests (4 ) (97 ) (35 ) (1,011 ) (90.4 %) (4 ) (97 ) (22 ) (630 ) (84.6 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.026 0.75 0.009 0.25 0.026 0.75 0.019 0.55 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.129 3.75 0.043 1.25 0.129 3.75 0.095 2.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,108 11,708 12,108 12,193 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate of NT $29.10 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,542 44,870 100.0 % 4,520 131,525 100.0 % Operating costs (1,206 ) (35,101 ) (78.2 %) (3,553 ) (103,376 ) (78.6 %) Gross profit 336 9,769 21.8 % 967 28,149 21.4 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (35 ) (1,009 ) (2.3 %) (102 ) (2,978 ) (2.3 %) - General and administrative expenses (56 ) (1,614 ) (3.6 %) (162 ) (4,696 ) (3.5 %) - Research and development expenses (114 ) (3,314 ) (7.4 %) (333 ) (9,702 ) (7.4 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 15 429 1.0 % 16 468 0.4 % Subtotal (190 ) (5,508 ) (12.3 %) (581 ) (16,908 ) (12.8 %) Net other operating income and expenses 99 2,872 6.4 % 177 5,152 3.9 % Operating income 245 7,133 15.9 % 563 16,393 12.5 % Net non-operating income and expenses 71 2,074 4.6 % 11 299 0.2 % Income from continuing operations

before income tax 316 9,207 20.5 % 574 16,692 12.7 % Income tax expense (6 ) (197 ) (0.4 %) (14 ) (401 ) (0.3 %) Net income 310 9,010 20.1 % 560 16,291 12.4 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 47 1,390 3.1 % 29 854 0.6 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 357 10,400 23.2 % 589 17,145 13.0 % Net income attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 313 9,106 20.3 % 618 17,994 13.7 % Non-controlling interests (3 ) (96 ) (0.2 %) (58 ) (1,703 ) (1.3 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of the parent 361 10,497 23.4 % 643 18,721 14.2 % Non-controlling interests (4 ) (97 ) (0.2 %) (54 ) (1,576 ) (1.2 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.026 0.75 0.052 1.50 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.129 3.75 0.258 7.50 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in millions) 12,108 12,028 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate of NT $29.10 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 574 16,692 Depreciation & Amortization 1,269 36,915 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (98 ) (2,846 ) Changes in working capital & others (38 ) (1,088 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,707 49,673 Cash flows from investing activities : Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (502 ) (14,608 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 60 1,757 Acquisition of intangible assets (59 ) (1,716 ) Increase in other financial assets (268 ) (7,812 ) Others (10 ) (295 ) Net cash used in investing activities (779 ) (22,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities : Decrease in short-term loans (147 ) (4,284 ) Redemption of bonds (471 ) (13,703 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 449 13,070 Repayments of long-term loans (226 ) (6,583 ) Cash dividends (336 ) (9,765 ) Treasury stock acquired (58 ) (1,678 ) Treasury stock sold to employees 58 1,678 Others (40 ) (1,184 ) Net cash used in financing activities (771 ) (22,449 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (42 ) (1,203 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 115 3,347 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,282 95,492 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,397 98,839 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate of NT $29.10 per U.S. Dollar.

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending September 30, 2020, the three-month period ending June 30, 2020, and the equivalent three-month period that ended September 30, 2019. For all 3Q20 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate of NT$ 29.10 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

