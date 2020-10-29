Canada Goose Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended September 27, 2020, prior to the market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9:00am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until February 3, 2021.