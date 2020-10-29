InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results

“With cases of COVID-19 on the rise throughout the world, there remains an urgent need to find safe and efficacious treatments for critically ill patients. Thus, we are highly focused on advancing our ongoing Phase III trial with IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia,” said Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx. “In addition, we are continuing to move forward IFX-1 in development for important inflammatory indications, including hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangraenosum and ANCA-associated vasculitis, all disease areas where patients are in need of better treatment options.”

Corporate and R&D Highlights

Leadership appointments : In September 2020, InflaRx announced the appointment of Thomas Taapken, Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Zwick was promoted to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer.

In September 2020, InflaRx announced the appointment of Thomas Taapken, Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Zwick was promoted to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer. IFX-1 in COVID-19 induced pneumonia : In September 2020, InflaRx announced the start of the global Phase III part of its Phase II/III trial with IFX-1 in severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia with the initiation of the first clinical site in the Netherlands. In parallel, the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), approved the Phase III clinical trial in Germany. The trial is currently enrolling, and patients are undergoing treatment. The randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled Phase III part of the Phase II/III trial is planned to enroll approximately 360 early intubated, critically ill patients with COVID-19 induced pneumonia across sites in the US, EU, South America and other regions. Patients are being randomized 1:1 to receive either IFX-1 or placebo; all patients will receive standard of care. The primary endpoint is 28-day all-cause mortality; key secondary endpoints will include assessment of organ support and disease improvement. An interim analysis is planned after enrollment of 180 patients, with a potential for an early stop for efficacy or futility. Also in September, encouraging data from the Phase II part of the study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet Rheumatology.

: In September 2020, InflaRx announced the start of the global Phase III part of its Phase II/III trial with IFX-1 in severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia with the initiation of the first clinical site in the Netherlands. In parallel, the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), approved the Phase III clinical trial in Germany. The trial is currently enrolling, and patients are undergoing treatment. The randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled Phase III part of the Phase II/III trial is planned to enroll approximately 360 early intubated, critically ill patients with COVID-19 induced pneumonia across sites in the US, EU, South America and other regions. Patients are being randomized 1:1 to receive either IFX-1 or placebo; all patients will receive standard of care. The primary endpoint is 28-day all-cause mortality; key secondary endpoints will include assessment of organ support and disease improvement. An interim analysis is planned after enrollment of 180 patients, with a potential for an early stop for efficacy or futility. Also in September, encouraging data from the Phase II part of the study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet Rheumatology. IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) : The Company is assessing different strategies for a potential pathway to regulatory approval for IFX-1 in the United States and plans to engage with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on next steps. In Europe, InflaRx is working diligently to address the feedback received in Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and analyzing the strategy for its Phase III development program for the use of IFX-1 in the treatment of HS.

: The Company is assessing different strategies for a potential pathway to regulatory approval for IFX-1 in the United States and plans to engage with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on next steps. In Europe, InflaRx is working diligently to address the feedback received in Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and analyzing the strategy for its Phase III development program for the use of IFX-1 in the treatment of HS. IFX-1 in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG) : The Phase IIa open label trial continues to enroll patients in the higher dose groups. Additional clinical trial sites continue to be opened to support enrollment. Results from the higher dose groups are expected in 2021.

: The Phase IIa open label trial continues to enroll patients in the higher dose groups. Additional clinical trial sites continue to be opened to support enrollment. Results from the higher dose groups are expected in 2021. IFX-1 in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) : In the US IXPLORE study, all patients have completed treatment. Data is expected in the first half of 2021. In the European Phase II IXCHANGE trial, Part 2 continues to enroll patients, with approximately half of the targeted 25 patients enrolled. Final results are expected in 2021.

: In the US IXPLORE study, all patients have completed treatment. Data is expected in the first half of 2021. In the European Phase II IXCHANGE trial, Part 2 continues to enroll patients, with approximately half of the targeted 25 patients enrolled. Final results are expected in 2021. IFX-1 in oncology: Activities are ongoing for the Phase IIa oncology program, with expected initiation in the first half of 2021.

Financial highlights – Q3 2020

Research and development expenses incurred for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased over the corresponding period in 2019 by €13.7 million. This decline was primarily due to lower contribution of expense in the period from the Phase IIb clinical development of IFX-1 in HS since this study was completed in 2019, offset by the COVID-19 trial expenses. These two factors led to €6.6 million of lower manufacturing costs which contributed to an overall decline in third-party expenses of €11.5 million. The €2.0 million decrease in personnel expenses is mainly caused by equity-settled share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses decreased by €3.4 million to €6.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from €9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is largely attributable to lower expenses associated with equity-settled share-based compensation recognized in personnel expenses (€3.0 million). Furthermore, legal, consulting and other expenses decreased by €0.4 million to €3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from €3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. In 2019, consulting expenses were higher due to a one-time strategic project in June 2019. Other expenses in 2020 include increased D&O insurance costs compared to the respective nine month period in 2019.

Net financial result decreased by €2.7 million to €0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from €3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is mainly attributable to higher foreign exchange losses, which increased by €1.7 million partially compensated with foreign exchange gains (€0.5 million) while interest on marketable securities declined by €1.5 million.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was €25.1 million , compared to €39.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. On September 30, 2020, the Company’s total funds available were approximately €95.7 million, composed of cash and cash equivalents (€44.8 million) and financial assets (€50.8 million).

Net cash used in operating activities decreased to €26.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from €27.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease of cash expenses, such as third-party expenses for manufacturing and clinical trials for our lead program IFX-1 was nearly offset by €12.3 million lower payments on trade liabilities in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Additional information regarding these results and other relevant information is included in the notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2020, as well as the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 in “ITEM 18. Financial statements,” which is included in InflaRx’s Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, (in €, except for share data) 2020

(unaudited)

2019

(unaudited)

2020

(unaudited)

2019

(unaudited)

Operating Expenses Research and development expenses (5,246,536 ) (13,405,646 ) (19,901,661 ) (33,598,018 ) General and administrative expenses (1,166,070 ) (2,490,245 ) (6,057,767 ) (9,439,080 ) Total Operating Expenses (6,412,606 ) (15,895,891 ) (25,959,428 ) (43,037,098 ) Other income 3,471 126,559 200,763 194,261 Other expenses (13 ) (838 ) (9,184 ) (83,907 ) Operating Result (6,409,148 ) (15,770,170 ) (25,767,849 ) (42,926,744 ) Finance income 1,325,367 2,029,992 3,593,803 4,527,952 Finance expenses (1,775,183 ) (761,268 ) (2,951,147 ) (1,211,366 ) Net Financial Result (449,816 ) 1,268,725 642,656 3,316,586 Loss for the Period (6,858,964 ) (14,501,446 ) (25,125,193 ) (39,610,157 ) Share Information Weighted average number of shares outstanding 27,733,778 25,982,754 26,674,233 25,970,571 Loss per share (basic/diluted) (0.25 ) € (0.56) (0.94 ) € (1.53) Loss for the Period (6,858,964 ) (14,501,446 ) (25,125,193 ) (39,610,157 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency (3,022,687 ) 4,988,141 (2,761,792 ) 5,683,610 Total Comprehensive Loss (9,881,651 ) (9,513,305 ) (27,886,985 ) (33,926,548 )





InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

in € September 30,

2020

(unaudited)

December 31,

2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 467,937 576,373 Right-of-use assets 623,452 836,924 Intangible assets 379,811 452,400 Other assets 385,837 452,217 Financial assets 272,448 272,614 Total non-current assets 2,129,485 2,590,528 Current assets Other assets 3,794,075 3,500,884 Financial assets 50,563,814 82,353,867 Cash and cash equivalents 44,834,089 33,131,280 Total current assets 99,191,977 118,986,031 TOTAL ASSETS 101,321,462 121,576,558 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 3,387,410 3,132,631 Share premium 220,289,876 211,006,606 Other capital reserves 26,039,651 25,142,213 Accumulated deficit (159,487,199 ) (134,362,006 ) Other components of equity (534,564 ) 2,227,228 Total equity 89,695,174 107,146,673 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 123,053 330,745 Other non-financial liabilities 35,488 39,013 Total non-current liabilities 158,541 369,758 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 9,998,452 12,413,662 Lease liabilities 511,652 515,203 Employee benefits 799,812 975,629 Social security, other taxes and other non-financial liabilities 121,830 105,634 Provisions 36,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 11,467,747 14,060,128 Total Liabilities 11,626,288 14,429,886 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 101,321,462 121,576,558





InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in €, except for share data) Issued

capital Share

premium

Other

capital

reserves Accumulated

deficit

Other

components

of equity

Total

equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020 3,132,631 211,006,606 25,142,213 (134,362,006 ) 2,227,228 107,146,673 Loss for the period — — — (25,125,193 ) — (25,125,193 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency — — — — (2,761,792 ) (2,761,792 ) Total comprehensive loss — — — (25,125,193 ) (2,761,792 ) (27,886,985 ) Contributions Issuance of common shares 234,982 9,535,961 — — — 9,770,943 Transaction costs — (729,841 ) — — — (729,841 ) Equity-settled share-based payments — — 897,438 — — 897,438 Share options exercised 19,797 477,149 — — — 496,946 Total Contributions 254,779 9,283,269 897,438 — — 10,435,486 Balance as of September 30, 2020 3,387,410 220,289,876 26,039,651 (159,487,199 ) (534,564 ) 89,695,174 Balance as of January 1, 2019 3,115,725 211,021,835 18,310,003 (81,107,188 ) 50,196 151,390,571 Loss for the period — — — (39,610,157 ) — (39,610,157 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency — — — — 5,683,610 5,683,610 Total comprehensive loss — — — (39,610,157 ) 5,683,610 (33,926,547 ) Contributions Equity-settled share-based pay-ments — — 5,689,367 — — 5,689,367 Share options exercised 16,905 (15,229 ) — — — 1,676 Total Contributions 16,905 (15,229 ) 5,689,367 — — 5,691,043 Balance as of September 30, 2019 3,132,631 211,006,606 23,999,370 (120,717,345 ) 5,733,805 123,155,067





InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

in € For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

(unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Operating activities Loss for the period (25,125,193 ) (39,610,157 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation & amortization of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets 533,687 485,822 Net financial result (642,656 ) (3,316,586 ) Share-based payment expense 897,438 5,689,367 Net foreign exchange differences (869,402 ) (345,347 ) Other non-cash adjustments — 59,958 Changes in: Other assets (226,811 ) (1,233,165 ) Employee benefits (191,042 ) (14,316 ) Social security and other current non-financial liabilities 13,896 (205,175 ) Trade and other payables (2,415,210 ) 9,859,875 Interest received 1,238,643 1,653,617 Interest paid (15,546 ) (19,822 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,802,196 ) (26,995,930 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets, laboratory and office equipment (83,855 ) (622,265 ) Purchase of non-current other financial assets — (75,543 ) Purchase of current financial assets (68,169,518 ) 40,539,826 Proceeds from the maturity of financial assets 97,465,290 (42,688,210 ) Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities 29,211,918 (2,846,193 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common shares 9,770,944 — Transaction costs from issuance of common shares (729,841 ) — Proceeds from exercise of share options 496,946 1,676 Repayment of lease liabilities (275,323 ) (209,176 ) Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities 9,262,726 (207,500 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,672,447 (30,049,623 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 30,362 1,673,191 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,131,280 55,386,240 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 44,834,089 27,009,808



About IFX-1:

IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development. Approximately 300 people have been treated with IFX-1 in clinical trials, and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed for various indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangraenosum and COVID-19 pneumonia.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

