 

SunOpta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading global company focused on plant-based foods and beverages, fruit-based foods and beverages, and organic ingredient sourcing and production, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and results are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except where specifically noted.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $315.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $295.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.4%. Adjusted for foreign exchange and commodity prices, revenues grew by 5.4%.
  • Gross margin increased 440 basis points to 13.3% from 8.9% in the prior year.
  • Earnings attributable to common shareholders was a loss of $2.8 million or $0.03 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $13.8 million or $0.16 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $22.8 million, or 7.2% of revenues for the third quarter of 2020, versus $9.9 million or 3.4% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

“A 6.4% increase in revenue combined with our best gross margin percentage in over eight years, produced a 129% gain in adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year. We are proud of the fact that we have doubled adjusted EBITDA four quarters in a row. With this accomplishment as a backdrop, and the momentum we feel we have going forward, we believe it is safe to say that SunOpta is no longer a turnaround story, we are quite simply a sustainable growth story. We are having a great year. For three consecutive quarters, all three of our business segments have delivered topline growth and margin expansion, led once again by the very strong performance of our plant-based business unit. The execution of our plan is showing in our results, and we are investing for future growth to ensure consistent, sustainable results,” said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta. “Consumer demand in our core categories continues to be impressive. Our focus and investment in plant-based foods continues to be a source of strength and recent investments that come on-line during the fourth quarter set us up for continued strong growth over the coming years. With a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, strong consumer demand and a continued focus on execution, we are confident in our ability to continue to drive growth and shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $315.0 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to $295.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in commodity-related pricing and foreign exchange rates, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 5.4% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The Global Ingredients segment generated revenues of $123.3 million, an increase of 8.8% compared to $113.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of changes in commodity-related pricing and foreign exchange rates, Global Ingredients revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 8.3% compared to the prior year period, which reflected higher volumes in certain organic ingredient product categories and for premium juice products.

The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $99.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 7.9% compared to $91.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding sunflower commodity price variances, Plant-Based segment revenues in the third quarter increased 6.6% compared to the prior year period, reflecting higher volumes of aseptic beverages, broth offerings, and ingredient extraction, partially offset by reduced sales volumes of plant-based beverage products to foodservice customers as a result of COVID-19 and lower sales of sunflower seeds.

The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $92.6 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.0% compared to $90.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of commodity price fluctuations, Fruit-Based segment revenues in the third quarter increased 0.7% compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased retail volumes of fruit snacks and frozen fruit, partially offset by lower foodservice demand for frozen fruit and fruit preparations as a result of COVID-19.

Gross profit was $41.9 million for the quarter ended September 26, 2020, an increase of $15.6 million compared to $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 28, 2019. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was 13.3% compared to 8.9% for the quarter ended September 28, 2019, an increase of 440 basis points. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment increased gross profit by $9.1 million (+990 basis points) in the quarter, reflecting increased sales, pricing, a favorable sales mix of higher-margin retail versus foodservice sales and higher yields and throughput resulting from the automation and productivity initiatives implemented in our frozen fruit manufacturing facilities. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes and plant utilization for fruit ingredients. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment accounted for $3.4 million of the increase in gross profit (+210 basis points), primarily due to higher sales and production volumes of plant-based beverages, broths and plant-based ingredients, and improved plant utilization and productivity-driven cost savings, partially offset by lower sales volumes and plant utilization within the sunflower and roasting operations. The Global Ingredients segment accounted for $3.1 million of the increased gross profit (+160 basis points) in the quarter primarily due to increased sales, pricing spreads and higher-margin product mix for certain organic ingredients, manufacturing efficiencies and throughput increases for cocoa and sunflower ingredients, and higher pricing and lower production costs for premium juice products, partially offset by lower margin sales to reduce inventory positions in certain organic ingredients, an unfavorable cocoa commodity hedging result, and manufacturing inefficiencies related to organic avocado oil production.

Segment operating income¹ was $9.4 million, or 3.0% of revenues in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of $3.5 million, or 1.2% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating income year-over-year was primarily attributable to the $15.6 million increase in gross profit, partially offset by a year-over-year $1.6 million increase in SG&A primarily related to higher employee-related variable compensation and benefit costs, and increased reserves for credit losses due to weaker economic conditions, partially offset by the benefit from headcount reductions and other cost savings measures taken in 2019, together with lower travel and marketing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $22.8 million or 7.2% of revenues in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.9 million or 3.4% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $2.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $13.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted loss¹ in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million or $0.01 per common share, compared to an adjusted loss of $9.9 million or $0.11 per common share in the third quarter of 2019. Please refer to the discussion and table below under “Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Earnings/Loss”.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At September 26, 2020, SunOpta’s balance sheet reflected total assets of $921.4 million and total debt of $443.8 million. During the third quarter of 2020, cash generated by operating activities was $20.2 million, compared to $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The $15.9 million improvement in operating cash flow primarily reflects the improved year-over-year operating results. Cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.8 million, compared with $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase in cash used of $4.2 million, mainly related to the expansion of plant-based manufacturing capacity.

Conference Call

SunOpta plans to host a conference call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to discuss the third quarter financial results. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. Investors interested in listening to a live webcast of the conference call can access a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investors" section or directly here. Investors interested in listening to the live call over the telephone must pre-register for the conference call via a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investors Relations" section or directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4696702. Upon registration, investors will be provided with the dial-in information, passcode and individual ID. Investors will also receive a confirmation email. Investors are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time and can register earlier at any time to receive the conference details. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at the company's website.

¹ See discussion of non-GAAP measures

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading global company focused on plant-based foods and beverages, fruit-based foods and beverages, and organic ingredient sourcing and production. SunOpta specializes in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic, natural and non-GMO food products, integrated from seed through packaged products, with a focus on strategic vertically integrated business models.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief that the Company is no longer a turnaround story and that our investment in plant-based foods and beverages and our strong pipeline of new business opportunities, strong consumer demand and focus on execution will continue to be a significant driver of revenue and margin growth and shareholder value. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically accompanied by words such as “believe” “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimates”, “can”, “will”, “target”, "should", "would", "plans", "becoming", "intend", "confident", "may", "project", "potential", "intention", "might", "predict", “budget”, “forecast” or other similar terms and phrases intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release and are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments including, but not limited to, the Company’s actual financial results; uninterrupted operations and service levels to our customers during COVID-19; current customer demand for the Company’s products and the additional anticipated demand due to COVID-19; general economic conditions; continued consumer interest in health and wellness; the Company’s ability to maintain product pricing levels; planned facility and operational expansions, closures and divestitures; cost rationalization and product development initiatives; alternative potential uses for the Company’s capital resources; portfolio optimization and productivity efforts; the sustainability of the Company’s sales pipeline; the Company’s expectations regarding commodity pricing, margins and hedging results; improved availability and field prices for fruit; procurement and logistics savings; freight lane cost reductions; yield and throughput enhancements; and labor cost reductions. Whether actual timing and results will agree with expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to many risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, potential loss of suppliers and customers as well as supply chain, logistics and other disruptions resulting from or related to COVID-19; unexpected issues or delays with the Company’s structural improvements and automation investments; failure or inability to implement portfolio changes, process improvements, go-to-market improvements and process sustainability strategies in a timely manner; changes in the level of capital investment; local and global political and economic conditions; consumer spending patterns and changes in market trends; decreases in customer demand; delayed or unsuccessful product development efforts; potential product recalls; working capital management; availability and pricing of raw materials and supplies; potential covenant breaches under the Company’s credit facilities; and other risks described from time to time under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov). Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward-looking statements in this document, in other documents, or on its website to reflect future events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SunOpta Inc.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

For the quarters and three quarters ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

Three quarters ended

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

September 28, 2019

September 26, 2020

September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

$

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

314,981

 

295,941

 

961,874

 

894,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

273,102

 

269,616

 

836,583

 

812,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

41,879

 

26,325

 

125,291

 

81,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,278

 

27,674

 

84,783

 

81,184

 

Intangible asset amortization

2,543

 

2,768

 

7,869

 

8,202

 

Other expense (income), net

1,030

 

3,323

 

(601

)

(39,744

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

679

 

(590

)

2,969

 

(1,784

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) before the following

8,349

 

(6,850

)

30,271

 

34,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

8,017

 

8,864

 

24,233

 

25,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

332

 

(15,714

)

6,038

 

8,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

41

 

(3,935

)

1,623

 

3,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

291

 

(11,779

)

4,415

 

4,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

202

 

(30

)

(42

)

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) attributable to SunOpta Inc.

89

 

(11,749

)

4,457

 

4,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends and accretion on preferred stock

(2,844

)

(2,009

)

(7,473

)

(6,005

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss attributable to common shareholders

(2,755

)

(13,758

)

(3,016

)

(1,160

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(0.03

)

(0.16

)

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

 

Diluted

(0.03

)

(0.16

)

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

89,635

 

87,928

 

88,962

 

87,695

 

 

Diluted

89,635

 

87,928

 

88,962

 

87,695

 

SunOpta Inc.

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

As at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

December 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

938

 

1,498

 

 

Accounts receivable

138,968

 

121,445

 

 

Inventories

310,344

 

323,546

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

30,112

 

35,985

 

 

Income taxes recoverable

8,409

 

7,480

 

Total current assets

488,771

 

489,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

194,141

 

184,550

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

61,071

 

68,433

 

Goodwill

28,799

 

28,422

 

Intangible assets

142,136

 

150,009

 

Deferred income taxes

3,650

 

-

 

Other assets

2,794

 

1,991

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

921,362

 

923,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Bank indebtedness

199,908

 

245,536

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

144,477

 

133,529

 

 

Customer and other deposits

98

 

37

 

 

Income taxes payable

753

 

1,272

 

 

Other current liabilities

733

 

802

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

3,292

 

2,987

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

15,593

 

17,215

 

 

Current portion of long-term liabilities

600

 

4,286

 

Total current liabilities

365,454

 

405,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

240,582

 

242,204

 

Operating lease liabilities

45,984

 

52,020

 

Long-term liabilities

1,929

 

2,011

 

Deferred income taxes

18,188

 

9,027

 

Total liabilities

672,137

 

710,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred Stock

86,956

 

82,524

 

Series B Preferred Stock

27,467

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

SunOpta Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common shares

325,471

 

318,456

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

35,726

 

35,767

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(217,947

)

(214,931

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,270

)

(11,271

)

 

 

 

 

132,980

 

128,021

 

Non-controlling interests

1,822

 

1,888

 

Total equity

134,802

 

129,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity and liabilities

921,362

 

923,359

 

SunOpta Inc.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

For the quarters and three quarters ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

Three quarters ended

 

 

 

 

September 26,

2020

September 28,

2019

September 26,

2020

September 28,

2019

 

 

 

 

$

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

291

 

(11,779

)

4,415

 

4,904

 

Items not affecting cash:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

8,669

 

8,517

 

26,342

 

25,005

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,019

 

683

 

3,023

 

2,022

 

 

Deferred income taxes

2,293

 

(2,732

)

5,511

 

2,239

 

 

Stock-based compensation

3,536

 

2,558

 

7,915

 

5,393

 

 

Unrealized loss on derivative contracts

629

 

865

 

779

 

577

 

 

Gain on settlement of contingent consideration obligation

-

 

-

 

(2,286

)

-

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business

-

 

1,109

 

-

 

(44,269

)

 

Other

219

 

26

 

118

 

(108

)

 

Changes in non-cash working capital, net of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

acquired or sold

3,505

 

5,042

 

11,758

 

(22,146

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

20,161

 

4,289

 

57,575

 

(26,383

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,842

)

(7,592

)

(27,901

)

(24,907

)

Net proceeds from sale of business

-

 

(3

)

-

 

64,672

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-

 

-

 

-

 

(3,341

)

Other

67

 

-

 

108

 

-

 

Net cash flows from investing activities

(11,775

)

(7,595

)

(27,793

)

36,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) under line of credit facilities

(7,549

)

4,603

 

(48,560

)

(6,691

)

Borrowings under long-term debt

-

 

565

 

155

 

2,441

 

Repayment of long-term debt

(809

)

(556

)

(2,150

)

(1,913

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(3

)

-

 

(2,491

)

(395

)

Proceeds on issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs

-

 

-

 

26,804

 

-

 

Payment of cash dividends on preferred stock

-

 

(1,700

)

(1,700

)

(5,100

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee

 

 

 

 

 

share purchases

864

 

166

 

1,435

 

813

 

Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards

(1,225

)

(2

)

(2,376

)

(384

)

Payment of contingent consideration

(300

)

-

 

(1,400

)

-

 

Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest

(66

)

(31

)

(66

)

(31

)

Other

-

 

(5

)

(4

)

211

 

Net cash flows from financing activities

(9,088

)

3,040

 

(30,353

)

(11,049

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in a foreign currency

15

 

(55

)

11

 

(63

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents in the period

(687

)

(321

)

(560

)

(1,071

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

1,625

 

2,530

 

1,498

 

3,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

938

 

2,209

 

938

 

2,209

 

SunOpta Inc.

 

Segmented Information

 

 

 

 

For the quarters and three quarters ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019

Unaudited

 

 

 

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended

Three quarters ended

 

 

 

 

September 26,

2020

September 28,

2019

September 26,

2020

September 28,

2019

 

 

 

 

$

$

$

$

Segment revenues from external customers:

 

 

 

 

 

Global Ingredients

123,322

 

113,356

 

378,217

 

369,090

 

 

Plant-Based Foods and Beverages

99,038

 

91,811

 

296,985

 

255,027

 

 

Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages

92,621

 

90,774

 

286,672

 

270,103

 

 

 

Total segment revenues from external customers

314,981

 

295,941

 

961,874

 

894,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

Global Ingredients

15,041

 

11,975

 

48,021

 

38,744

 

 

Plant-Based Foods and Beverages

19,715

 

16,321

 

57,517

 

38,931

 

 

Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages

7,123

 

(1,971

)

19,753

 

4,183

 

 

 

Total segment gross profit

41,879

 

26,325

 

125,291

 

81,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

Global Ingredients

5,851

 

3,400

 

22,003

 

13,610

 

 

Plant-Based Foods and Beverages

13,119

 

8,707

 

37,456

 

15,731

 

 

Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages

(1,788

)

(10,639

)

(8,506

)

(22,204

)

 

Corporate Services

(7,803

)

(4,995

)

(21,283

)

(12,881

)

 

 

Total segment operating income (loss)

9,379

 

(3,527

)

29,670

 

(5,744

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment gross profit percentage:

 

 

 

 

 

Global Ingredients

12.2

%

10.6

%

12.7

%

10.5

%

 

Plant-Based Foods and Beverages

19.9

%

17.8

%

19.4

%

15.3

%

 

Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages

7.7

%

-2.2

%

6.9

%

1.5

%

 

 

Total segment gross profit percentage

13.3

%

8.9

%

13.0

%

9.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income (loss) percentage:

 

 

 

 

 

Global Ingredients

4.7

%

3.0

%

5.8

%

3.7

%

 

Plant-Based Foods and Beverages

13.2

%

9.5

%

12.6

%

6.2

%

 

Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages

-1.9

%

-11.7

%

-3.0

%

-8.2

%

 

 

Total segment operating income (loss) percentage

3.0

%

-1.2

%

3.1

%

-0.6

%

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides additional information about its operating results regarding segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are not measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA assist investors in comparing performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its operating performance. The non-GAAP measures of segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In order to evaluate its results of operations, the Company uses certain other non-GAAP measures that it believes enhance an investor’s ability to derive meaningful period-over-period comparisons and trends from the results of operations. In particular, the Company evaluates its revenues on a basis that excludes the effects of fluctuations in commodity pricing and foreign exchange rates, and the impacts of acquired or disposed operations. In addition, the Company excludes specific items from its reported results that due to their nature or size, it does not expect to occur as part of its normal business on a regular basis. These items are identified in the tables below. These non-GAAP measures are presented solely to allow investors to more fully assess the Company’s results of operations and should not be considered in isolation of, or as substitutes for an analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Loss

When assessing its financial performance, the Company uses an internal measure that excludes charges and gains that it believes are not reflective of normal operations. This information is provided to allow investors to make meaningful comparisons of the Company’s operating performance between periods and to view the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management. Adjusted loss and adjusted loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following is a tabular presentation of adjusted loss and adjusted loss per diluted share, including a reconciliation from net earnings/loss, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. In addition, in recognition of the sale of the soy and corn business in the first quarter of 2019, the Company has prepared these tables in a columnar format to present the effect of the disposal of these operations on the Company’s consolidated results for the comparative periods. The Company believes this presentation assists investors in assessing the results of the operations the Company has disposed and the effect of those operations on its financial performance.

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

disposed operations

Disposed operations

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Diluted Share

 

Per Diluted Share

 

Per Diluted Share

 

For the quarter ended

$

$

$

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

291

 

 

-

 

 

291

 

 

 

Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(202

)

 

-

 

 

(202

)

 

 

Dividends and accretion on preferred stock

(2,844

)

 

-

 

 

(2,844

)

 

 

Loss attributable to common shareholders

(2,755

)

(0.03

)

-

 

-

 

(2,755

)

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs related to the Value Creation Plan(a)

989

 

 

-

 

 

989

 

 

 

 

Legal settlements(b)

721

 

 

-

 

 

721

 

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(c)

245

 

 

-

 

 

245

 

 

 

 

Other(d)

255

 

 

-

 

 

255

 

 

 

 

Net income tax effect(e)

(721

)

 

-

 

 

(721

)

 

 

Adjusted loss

(1,266

)

(0.01

)

-

 

-

 

(1,266

)

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(10,974

)

 

(805

)

 

(11,779

)

 

 

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

30

 

 

-

 

 

30

 

 

 

Dividends and accretion on preferred stock

(2,009

)

 

-

 

 

(2,009

)

 

 

Loss attributable to common shareholders

(12,953

)

(0.15

)

(805

)

(0.01

)

(13,758

)

(0.16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(f)

4,837

 

 

-

 

 

4,837

 

 

 

 

Post-closing adjustments and other costs related to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sale of soy and corn business(g)

-

 

 

1,109

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

 

Contract manufacturer transition costs(h)

159

 

 

-

 

 

159

 

 

 

 

Other(i)

(1,166

)

 

-

 

 

(1,166

)

 

 

 

Net income tax effect(e)

(764

)

 

(304

)

 

(1,068

)

 

 

Adjusted loss

(9,887

)

(0.11

)

-

 

-

 

(9,887

)

(0.11

)

(a)

Reflects professional fees of $0.8 million and employee retention costs of $0.1 million recorded in SG&A expenses, and employee termination costs of $0.1 million recorded in other expense.

(b)

Reflects a loss of $2.4 million on the settlement of a customer claim related to the recall of certain sunflower products in 2016, net of a $1.7 million gain on the settlement of an unrelated legal matter, which were recorded in other expense/income.

(c)

Reflects costs related to the expansion of our plant-based extraction capabilities at our Alexandria, Minnesota, facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

(d)

Other includes a loss on the disposal of assets, which was recorded in other expense.

(e)

Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings and reflects an overall estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 30% for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 (September 28, 2019 – 27%) on adjusted loss before tax.

(f)

Reflects employee retention and relocation costs of $0.9 million, and professional fees of $0.7 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and employee termination costs of $3.4 million (offset by a reversal of $0.8 million of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees), and CFO recruitment costs of $0.6 million recorded in other expense.

(g)

Reflects post-closing adjustments and transaction costs incurred in connection with the sale of the soy and corn business, which reduced the gain on sale recorded in other income.

(h)

Reflects the write-down of assets related to the transition of premium juice production activities to new contract manufacturers, which was recorded in other expense.

(i)

Other includes a legal settlement gain of $1.3 million, offset by losses on disposal of assets, which were recorded in other income/expense.

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

disposed operations

Disposed operations

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Diluted Share

 

Per Diluted Share

 

Per Diluted Share

 

For the three quarters ended

$

$

$

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

4,415

 

 

-

 

 

4,415

 

 

 

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

42

 

 

-

 

 

42

 

 

 

Dividends and accretion on preferred stock

(7,473

)

 

-

 

 

(7,473

)

 

 

Loss attributable to common shareholders

(3,016

)

(0.03

)

-

 

-

 

(3,016

)

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs related to the Value Creation Plan(a)

3,463

 

 

-

 

 

3,463

 

 

 

 

Legal settlements(b)

721

 

 

-

 

 

721

 

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(c)

337

 

 

-

 

 

337

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration settlement(d)

(2,286

)

 

-

 

 

(2,286

)

 

 

 

Other(e)

(65

)

 

-

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

Net income tax effect(f)

(839

)

 

-

 

 

(839

)

 

 

Adjusted loss

(1,685

)

(0.02

)

-

 

-

 

(1,685

)

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

(26,941

)

 

31,845

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(59

)

 

-

 

 

(59

)

 

 

Dividends and accretion on preferred stock

(6,005

)

 

-

 

 

(6,005

)

 

 

Earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

(33,005

)

(0.38

)

31,845

 

0.36

 

(1,160

)

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of soy and corn business(g)

-

 

 

(44,269

)

 

(44,269

)

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(h)

8,370

 

 

-

 

 

8,370

 

 

 

 

Contract manufacturer transition costs(i)

448

 

 

-

 

 

448

 

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(j)

311

 

 

-

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

Product withdrawal and recall costs(k)

260

 

 

-

 

 

260

 

 

 

 

Other(l)

(1,491

)

 

-

 

 

(1,491

)

 

 

 

Net income tax effect(f)

(1,379

)

 

12,130

 

 

10,751

 

 

 

Adjusted loss

(26,486

)

(0.30

)

(294

)

(0.00

)

(26,780

)

(0.31

)

(a)

Reflects professional fees of $1.6 million and employee retention costs of $0.9 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and employee termination costs of $1.6 million (offset by a $0.9 million reversal of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees), and facility closure costs of $0.4 million recorded in other expense.

(b)

Reflects a loss of $2.4 million on the settlement of a customer claim related to the recall of certain sunflower products in 2016, net of a $1.7 million gain on the settlement of an unrelated legal matter, which were recorded in other expense/income.

(c)

Reflects costs related to the expansion of our plant-based extraction capabilities at our Alexandria, Minnesota, facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

(d)

Reflects a gain on the settlement of the remaining earn-out obligation related to our acquisition of Citrusource in 2015, which was recorded in other income.

(e)

Other includes the reversal of previously accrued costs related to the withdrawal of certain consumer-packaged products, partially offset by a loss on the disposal of assets, which were recorded in other income/expense.

(f)

Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings and reflects an overall estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 30% for the three quarters ended September 26, 2020 (September 28, 2019 – 27%) on adjusted loss before tax.

(g)

Reflects the gain on sale of the soy and corn business, net of transaction costs and post-closing adjustments, which was recorded in other income.

(h)

Reflects employee retention and relocation costs of $1.8 million, and professional fees of $1.0 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and employee termination costs of $6.9 million (offset by the reversal of $2.9 million of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees), CEO and CFO recruitment costs of $1.2 million, and facility closure costs of $0.3 million, all recorded in other expense.

(i)

Reflects costs to transition premium juice production activities to new contract manufacturers, which were recorded in cost of goods sold and other expense.

(j)

Reflects costs related to the expansion of our Allentown, Pennsylvania, plant-based beverage facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

(k)

Reflects product withdrawal and recall costs that were not eligible for reimbursement under insurance policies or exceeded the limits of those policies, including costs related to the 2016 sunflower product recall, which were recorded in other expense.

(l)

Other includes settlement gains resulting from a legal matter and a project cancellation, offset by losses on disposal of assets, and insurance deductibles, which were recorded in other income/expense.

Segment Operating Income/Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines segment operating income/loss as net earnings/loss before income taxes, interest expense and other income/expense items, and adjusted EBITDA as segment operating income/loss plus depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, and other unusual items that affect the comparability of operating performance as identified above in the determination of adjusted loss. The following is a tabular presentation of segment operating income/loss and adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net earnings/loss, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. In addition, as with adjusted loss presented above, the Company has prepared these tables in a columnar format to present the effect of the disposals of the soy and corn business on the Company’s consolidated results for the comparative periods. The Company believes this presentation assists investors in assessing the results of the operations the Company has disposed and the effect of those operations on its financial performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

disposed operations

Disposed operations

Consolidated

 

For the quarter ended

 

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

291

 

-

 

291

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

41

 

-

 

41

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,017

 

-

 

8,017

 

 

Other expense, net

 

1,030

 

-

 

1,030

 

 

Total segment operating income

 

9,379

 

-

 

9,379

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,669

 

-

 

8,669

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,536

 

-

 

3,536

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(a)

 

935

 

-

 

935

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(b)

 

245

 

-

 

245

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

22,764

 

-

 

22,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(10,974

)

(805

)

(11,779

)

 

Recovery of income taxes

 

(3,631

)

(304

)

(3,935

)

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,864

 

-

 

8,864

 

 

Other expense, net

 

2,214

 

1,109

 

3,323

 

 

Total segment operating loss

 

(3,527

)

-

 

(3,527

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,517

 

-

 

8,517

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,327

 

-

 

3,327

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(a)

 

1,615

 

-

 

1,615

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

9,932

 

-

 

9,932

 

(a)

For the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, reflects professional fees and employee retention costs of $0.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, recorded in SG&A expenses.

(b)

For the third quarter of 2020, reflects costs related to the expansion of our plant-based extraction capabilities at our Alexandria, Minnesota, facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

disposed operations

Disposed operations

Consolidated

 

For the three quarters ended

 

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

4,415

 

-

 

4,415

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,623

 

-

 

1,623

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

24,233

 

-

 

24,233

 

 

Other income, net

 

(601

)

-

 

(601

)

 

Total segment operating income

 

29,670

 

-

 

29,670

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,342

 

-

 

26,342

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

8,810

 

-

 

8,810

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)

 

2,434

 

-

 

2,434

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(c)

 

337

 

-

 

337

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

67,593

 

-

 

67,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

(26,941

)

31,845

 

4,904

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

 

(8,779

)

12,018

 

3,239

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

25,857

 

-

 

25,857

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

4,525

 

(44,269

)

(39,744

)

 

Total segment operating loss

 

(5,338

)

(406

)

(5,744

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,876

 

129

 

25,005

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

8,265

 

-

 

8,265

 

 

 

Costs related to Value Creation Plan(b)

 

2,772

 

-

 

2,772

 

 

 

Plant expansion costs(c)

 

311

 

-

 

311

 

 

 

Contract manufacturer transition costs(d)

 

289

 

-

 

289

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

31,175

 

(277

)

30,898

 

(a)

For the first three quarters of 2020 and 2019, stock-based compensation of $8.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively, was recorded in SG&A expenses, and the reversal of $0.9 million and $2.9 million, respectively, of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees was recognized in other income.

(b)

For the first three quarters of 2020 and 2019, reflects professional fees, and employee retention and relocation costs of $2.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively, recorded in SG&A expenses.

(c)

For the first three quarters of 2020, reflects costs related to the expansion of our plant-based extraction capabilities at our Alexandria, Minnesota, facility, and, for the first three quarters of 2019, reflects costs related to the expansion of our Allentown, Pennsylvania, plant-based beverage facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

(d)

Reflects costs to transition premium juice production activities to new contract manufacturers, which were recorded in cost of goods sold.

 

SunOpta Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
SunOpta Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
08.10.20
Amazon, Peloton, Beyond Meat, Hain Celestial, SunOpta, McDonald's - das rät Andreas Deutsch