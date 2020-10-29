 

Whole Foods Predicts 2021's Biggest Health Food Trends

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are now more than ever aware of the ways that their buying habits impact their health and wellness, and this is driving a major shift in the food industry. In sharp contrast to the trends of past decades, shoppers are increasingly turning to healthy options, often intentionally decreasing consumption of meats and other high-fat foods in favor of plant-based alternatives. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) became a face for the health food movement in 2017 with the company's purchase of Whole Foods, signaling a bellwether for the food industry as a whole. With Whole Foods' most recent predictions for 2021's food trends, the plant-based alternatives rage looks all set to continue. Major grocers like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) have been updating their product lines accordingly, while health food producers like United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) and Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) have made huge gains in this disrupted food market and this environment is helping innovative new companies like Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) establish themselves in their market niches like baby formula.

Else Nutrition Holdings Moves Infant Nutrition to the Plant-Based Market

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) is an Israeli-based company specialising in plant-based infant nutrition. The company has developed a 100 percent plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy baby formula, which launched in stores and online in the United States in August. The company has been endorsed by pediatricians and nutritionists and in a market environment where consumers are increasingly focused on the nutritional value of their products, the company has a real opportunity to thrive in today's food industry.

Else Nutrition has entered the plant-based foods market at a time when these products are exploding, and for good reason. Lowering one's consumption of animal products has been shown to reduce the risk of certain cancers and strengthen the immune system, among other health benefits. Consumers are turning to increasingly plant-based diets across the broad, and by starting with infant formula, Else is giving parents the opportunity to continue these habits with the most important food buying decisions they make.

