Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

Company Expects Approximately 30% Sequential Increase in Revenue to $24.8 Million to $25.0 Million and Positive Earnings per Share

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, reported preliminary results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



The preliminary financial results included in this press release are based on current expectations and are subject to adjustment. Actual results may differ from those disclosed in this press release. Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on November 10, 2020.