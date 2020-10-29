 

Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

Company Expects Approximately 30% Sequential Increase in Revenue to $24.8 Million to $25.0 Million and Positive Earnings per Share

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, reported preliminary results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The preliminary financial results included in this press release are based on current expectations and are subject to adjustment. Actual results may differ from those disclosed in this press release. Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on November 10, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenue grew approximately 30% sequentially to $24.8 million to $25.0 million
  • Revenue in Identity grew approximately 33% sequentially to $15.3 million to $15.5 million
  • RFID grew over 100% year-over-year
  • Revenue in Premises grew approximately 26% sequentially, predominantly due to demand from federal customers
  • Recurring revenue was approximately 6% of total revenue, or $1.4 million to $1.5 million
  • Total backlog for orders requested to ship in the fourth quarter 2020 grew approximately 68% year-over-year, with RFID backlog up approximately 125%
  • Within the last quarter, backlog for fiscal year 2021 doubled
  • GAAP net income to range from $0.3 million to $0.4 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to between $2.7 million and $2.8 million, with positive GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
  • Net income adjusted for non-cash items to be a source of cash of approximately $2.2 million
  • RFID on track for full-year 80% growth
  • Identity readers up 38% year-over-year, driven by sustained work-from-home and work-mobile
  • Launched FIDO keys for extremely secure, easy-to-use, made in USA cybersecurity

Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Company expects revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to range between $24.8 million and $25.0 million, an increase of 30% at the midpoint of the range from $19.1 million in the prior quarter.

Revenues in the Identity segment grew sequentially and year-over-year due to higher sales of RFID transponder products and Identity readers, partially offset by lower access card sales. Revenues in the Premises segment rebounded sequentially as the initial market impact of lockdowns have subsided. Premises revenues grew overall, while Hirsch Velocity Cirrus orders and 3VR Prime’s pipeline also grew, reflecting preferences for recurring revenue pricing in both access control and video analytics. Federal sales grew approximately 90% sequentially, reflecting strength in the federal market.

Seite 1 von 5
Identiv Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5 PM ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
3.281
Identive Group - Mit Sicherheit zum Marktführer