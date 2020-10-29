 

DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability and OFAC Compliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new North America-based Bitcoin mining pool from its USA subsidiary company Blockseer.

Highlights:

  • Blockseer’s new Bitcoin mining pool will be North America’s first bitcoin mining pool that will not only meet, but exceed the US Government’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliance for BTC addresses, as well as providing the utmost level of transparency, auditability and corporate governance.

  • Blockseer’s pool may further decentralize the bitcoin blockchain, readjusting the balance of hash rate to North America, where more Bitcoin nodes operate.

  • Blockseer’s pool integrates DMG’s existing proprietary crypto forensics data, including Walletscore, to ensure that transaction blocks are OFAC compliant, as well as other risk factors that Walletscore tracks and manages

  • Blockseer’s pool is integrated into DMG’s core technology platform, bringing all of DMG’s mine manager features into the pool, and providing an integrated User Experience for our customers.

Crypto-mining pools are the software protocols by which all miners connect to the various blockchains. Bitcoin mining pools generate revenue by charging fees to miners, usually between 1% to 3% of the total bitcoin mined. Miners contribute their hash rate to the pools and receive bitcoin rewards proportional to the total hash rate they contribute.

Over the past two years, DMG has worked with various accounting and legal firms as technical experts to investigate and test data from various mining pools, as there is currently no requirement for private pools to meet any data or reporting standards. Blockseer’s pool is focused on meeting such standards so that users can be assured that proper governance is in place for reliable data reported in a transparent way with third party independent verification.

All users of Blockseer’s pool are required to pass KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols, and blocks posted to the Bitcoin blockchain by Blockseer’s pool will only contain filtered transactions using Blockseer and Walletscore’s labeling data, along with verified sources such as the United States OFAC blacklist for crypto. Blockseer’s data analytics platform has been used by various law enforcement agencies over the past six years, providing Blockseer’s new pool with credible data relating to fraud, theft, money laundering and various other nefarious dealings which will be filtered out of any block that this pool will post to the Bitcoin blockchain.. Blockseer has a US patent pending novel approach to transaction filtering which examines transactions to and from bitcoin wallets which will exclude high risk wallets from being included in Blockseer’s posted blocks.

