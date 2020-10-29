 

Milwaukee's Most Recognized New Hotel to Reopen November 5

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced today that Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel will reopen November 5, 2020. Recognized as Milwaukee’s most esteemed hotel with an elite award repertoire that includes Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest, Top 10 Best New Hotels by USA Today, and the 2020 Hospitality Design Awards, Saint Kate is among the first hotels in the nation to broadly celebrate arts in its many forms – from painting and sculpture to music, poetry, and dance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005917/en/

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced today that Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel will reopen November 5, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced today that Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel will reopen November 5, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Saint Kate’s main floor has been open since the end of June, welcoming all to reignite their imaginations and challenge their thinking by taking in Saint Kate’s current exhibitions. Our amazing pizza – complete with Milwaukee’s best crust - has been available for take-out, dine-in, or patio seating from Proof Pizza. And the Bar continues to provide a refreshing break for those taking on 2020 with resiliency and style.

Now guests can again choose Saint Kate for their overnight stay in Milwaukee. Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s theatre and entertainment district, Saint Kate is perfect for a weekend get-away with each artfully designed room offering an opportunity to relax, create, and indulge. Guests interested in staying with Saint Kate overnight can book their visit immediately, while locals and guests alike can continue to immerse themselves in the multiple exhibition and performance spaces, as well as experience art in many forms through docent-led tours, self-guided art experiences, and intimate discussions with guest curators and artists.

“Throughout major moments in our country’s history, the voices and works of contemporary artists have played critical roles in reflecting our nation’s consciousness. We need those voices now more than ever,” said Brandon Drusch, general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming back the thinkers, creators, innovators, and seekers who have made Saint Kate special and to offer them an experience like no other.”

Saint Kate has gone above and beyond to prioritize guests’ health and safety with its CleanCare Pledge, which incorporates four main elements: increased sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment, the practice of social distancing, and low-to-no contact interactions between our guests and associates.

Seite 1 von 3
Marcus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
The Marcus Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call
30.09.20
Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer