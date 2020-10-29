Milwaukee's Most Recognized New Hotel to Reopen November 5

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced today that Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel will reopen November 5, 2020. Recognized as Milwaukee’s most esteemed hotel with an elite award repertoire that includes Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards as the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest, Top 10 Best New Hotels by USA Today , and the 2020 Hospitality Design Awards, Saint Kate is among the first hotels in the nation to broadly celebrate arts in its many forms – from painting and sculpture to music, poetry, and dance.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Saint Kate’s main floor has been open since the end of June, welcoming all to reignite their imaginations and challenge their thinking by taking in Saint Kate’s current exhibitions. Our amazing pizza – complete with Milwaukee’s best crust - has been available for take-out, dine-in, or patio seating from Proof Pizza. And the Bar continues to provide a refreshing break for those taking on 2020 with resiliency and style.

Now guests can again choose Saint Kate for their overnight stay in Milwaukee. Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s theatre and entertainment district, Saint Kate is perfect for a weekend get-away with each artfully designed room offering an opportunity to relax, create, and indulge. Guests interested in staying with Saint Kate overnight can book their visit immediately, while locals and guests alike can continue to immerse themselves in the multiple exhibition and performance spaces, as well as experience art in many forms through docent-led tours, self-guided art experiences, and intimate discussions with guest curators and artists.

“Throughout major moments in our country’s history, the voices and works of contemporary artists have played critical roles in reflecting our nation’s consciousness. We need those voices now more than ever,” said Brandon Drusch, general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming back the thinkers, creators, innovators, and seekers who have made Saint Kate special and to offer them an experience like no other.”

Saint Kate has gone above and beyond to prioritize guests’ health and safety with its CleanCare Pledge, which incorporates four main elements: increased sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment, the practice of social distancing, and low-to-no contact interactions between our guests and associates.