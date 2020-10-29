The Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” Returns Thursday, November 26 on BET+

Today, BET+ announced the midseason return of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless ,” premiering Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+. As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement. Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies. The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true. “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” stars Melissa L. Williams , Matt Cedeño , Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones , Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown , Blue Kimble , Stephanie Charles , Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker. New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nuñez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew . The one-hour drama will drop three episodes on its premiere date, with new episodes launching every Thursday on BET+.

THE MIDSEASON PREMIERE OF “TYLER PERRY’S RUTHLESS” RETURNS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 EXCLUSIVELY ON BET+ (Photo: Business Wire)

About the New Series Regulars:

STEVIE BAGGS, Jr. plays “OLIVER”

Oliver is a member of the Rakadushis, who reports to Dikahn, a leader in the cult. Oliver is a promising member who wants to be promoted. He is secretly having an affair with Lacey, another young member of the cult.

COLIN MCCALLA plays “RIVER”

River is responsible for recruiting young people into the Rakadushi Cult. He’s smart and is a law school graduate. He takes Oliver under his wing to teach him how to recruit. River is rumored to have a special relationship with The Highest.

SAMANTHA L. THOMAS plays “PAULA”

Paula wears her emotions on her sleeve. This often gets her in trouble as she and Zane are trying to escape the Rakadushi tribe. They reach out to Ruth to help them escape.

MICHELLE NUÑEZ plays “ZANE”

Zane wants to leave the cult but is much more fearful and tentative than her friend Paula.

ALISE WILLIS plays “LACEY”

Lacey is a young member of the Rakadushi cult. Lacey becomes obsessed with escaping the Rakadushi cult. She is in love with and strongly lusting after Oliver, a handsome man in the cult.

JAEL PETTIGREW plays “CLARK”

Clark was present in the first half of the season and upgraded to a series regular in the second half. He is a loyal gatekeeper at the Rakudushis compound.

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

For more information about “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” visit the network’s official BET+ page at BET.com/BET-Plus and the show press page here: https://www.betpressroom.com/program/tyler-perrys-ruthless/. Join the conversation on social on the show’s official channels #Ruthless @RuthlessBETPlus @JoinTheHighest (Instagram:/ Twitter).

ABOUT BET+:

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial-free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including hit series First Wives Club from Tracey Oliver, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Will Packer’s Bigger, hit unscripted anthology series American Gangster Trap Queens, exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business, Sacrifice and Influence to name a few. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.

ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS:

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.

