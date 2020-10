Revenues at end-September 2020: €17.5m 

Bezons, October 29, 2020 – 6:00 pm – RIBER, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the year to end-September 2020.

€m 2020 2019 Change 1st quarter 5.4 6.7 -19% 2nd quarter 6.2 7.2 -14% 3rd quarter 5.9 6.8 -13% Total 9-month revenues 17.5 20.7 -15%





At September 30 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 9.5 12.8 -26% Evaporators 0.1 1.0 -90% Services and accessories 7.9 6.9 +14% Total 9-month revenues 17.5 20.7 -15%

Revenues at September 30, 2020 came to €17.5m, down 15% from September 30, 2019.

MBE systems revenues totaled €9.5m, down 26%, following the deferral of deliveries linked to the pandemic context. During the first nine months, five systems - including three production units - were delivered, compared with six systems - including five production units – at September 30, 2019.

Evaporator revenues remained sluggish due to the current lack of investment in OLED screen production equipment.

Revenues for services and accessories climbed 14% to €7.9m, driven by a sustained level of commercial activity, especially with the installed base.

At end-September 2020, the breakdown of revenues was as follows: 39% for Europe, 43% for Asia, 12% for North America and 6% for other countries.

Order book developments

At September 30 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 8.7 20.4 -57% Evaporators 0.0 0.0 - Services and accessories 9.5 6.1 +56% Total order book 18.2 26.5 -31%

The order book at September 30, 2020 totaled €18.2m, down 31% from September 30, 2019.