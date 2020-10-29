ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

“Our first quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends across our business,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “During the quarter, we continued to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response, providing ventilators, masks, and circuits to countries in need around the world. In our core markets of sleep apnea, COPD and asthma, we are encouraged by the sequential improvement in new patient volume, as well as the ongoing strong adoption of our mask and accessories resupply programs. We have accelerated the launch of digital health solutions to help clinicians remotely diagnose, treat, and manage patients during the pandemic and beyond. Our global team is effectively managing SG&A expenses, while investing in broad-based R&D programs to help accelerate our ResMed 2025 growth strategy: improving 250 million lives in out-of-hospital healthcare in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 751.9 $ 681.1 10 % 9 % Gross margin (B) 58.3 % 57.5 % 1 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 59.9 % 59.6 % 1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 159.0 167.4 (5 ) (7 ) Research and development expenses 54.5 48.0 14 12 Income from operations 216.9 171.1 27 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 237.1 191.0 24 Net income 178.4 120.1 48 Non-GAAP net income (B) 185.4 135.4 37 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 0.83 47 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.27 $ 0.93 37 (A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 9 percent, driven by strong sales across our mask product portfolio and increased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19, partially offset by a decrease in demand for our sleep devices.

Revenue in combined Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by sales across our device and mask product portfolio, including increased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19.

Software as a Service revenue increased by 6 percent, due to continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin expanded by 80 basis points while non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 30 basis points. These expansions were primarily due to benefits from product mix changes and foreign exchange rates, partially offset by declines in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies driven by higher air freight costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 7 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 21.1 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 24.6 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to savings in travel and other cost management as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations increased by 27 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 24 percent.

Net income grew by 48 percent and diluted earnings per share grew by 47 percent, largely attributable to the impact of legal settlement expenses in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income grew by 37 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 37 percent, predominantly attributable to strong ventilator device sales and controlled operating costs.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $144.0 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $178.4 million. During the quarter we paid $56.5 million in dividends.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Introduced the AirTouch N20 foam CPAP mask with a memory foam cushion, the softest nasal mask ever. AirTouch N20 uses the same patented UltraSoft memory foam cushion as the full face AirTouch F20, adapting to the curves and contours of each face to create a soft, personalized fit designed to increase comfort and CPAP adherence.

Two ResMed masks, the AirFit N30 and AirFit F30i, received Good Design Australia Awards in the Product Design category for achieving the highest level of design and innovation in service to sleep apnea patients worldwide. ResMed has now won eight Good Design Australia Awards.

ResMed CEO Mick Farrell was named Large Public Company CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. Farrell was honored for leading ResMed’s response to the global pandemic and the company’s swift pivot to increasing its manufacturing of lifesaving ventilators and bilevel devices by more than 3.5 times during the first six months of the COVID-19 crisis. ResMed also accelerated the launch of new digital health solutions to help clinicians remotely diagnose, treat, and manage sleep apnea, COPD, and asthma patients during the pandemic and beyond.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 12, 2020, payable on December 17, 2020. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 11, 2020, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 11, 2020, through November 12, 2020, inclusive.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net revenue $ 751,944 $ 681,056 Cost of sales 301,304 276,001 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,979 13,436 Total cost of sales $ 313,283 $ 289,437 Gross profit $ 438,661 $ 391,619 Selling, general and administrative 158,989 167,440 Research and development 54,533 48,033 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 8,243 5,044 Total operating expenses $ 221,765 $ 220,517 Income from operations 216,896 171,102 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (6,725 ) $ (10,543 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (2,288 ) (6,863 ) Other, net 7,971 (3,109 ) Total other income (expenses), net (1,042 ) (20,515 ) Income before income taxes $ 215,854 $ 150,587 Income taxes 37,482 30,439 Net income $ 178,372 $ 120,148 Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 0.83 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.27 $ 0.93 Basic shares outstanding 144,900 143,719 Diluted shares outstanding 146,100 145,099 (1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; $ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,414 $ 463,156 Accounts receivable, net 464,892 474,643 Inventories 478,006 416,915 Prepayments and other current assets 178,297 168,745 Total current assets $ 1,542,609 $ 1,523,459 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 424,819 $ 417,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124,473 118,348 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,332,637 2,338,492 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 196,306 189,742 Total non-current assets $ 3,078,235 $ 3,063,917 Total assets $ 4,620,844 $ 4,587,376 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 117,589 $ 135,786 Accrued expenses 269,859 270,353 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,329 21,263 Deferred revenue 102,035 98,617 Income taxes payable 68,053 64,755 Short-term debt 11,988 11,987 Total current liabilities $ 590,853 $ 602,761 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 83,887 $ 87,307 Deferred income taxes 13,007 13,011 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 111,183 101,880 Other long term liabilities 8,568 8,347 Long-term debt 1,044,435 1,164,133 Long-term income taxes payable 90,051 112,910 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,351,131 $ 1,487,588 Total liabilities $ 1,941,984 $ 2,090,349 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 580 $ 580 Additional paid-in capital 1,588,018 1,570,694 Retained earnings 2,953,709 2,832,991 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (240,191 ) (283,982 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,678,860 $ 2,497,027 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,620,844 $ 4,587,376

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 178,372 $ 120,148 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,466 37,954 Amortization of right-of-use-assets 10,422 5,963 Stock-based compensation costs 16,071 13,256 Loss attributable to equity method investments 2,288 6,863 (Gain) loss on equity investment (8,476 ) 2,590 Changes in fair value of business combination contingent consideration - (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 16,110 28,286 Inventories, net (52,396 ) (14,204 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets 3,415 (8,407 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (61,273 ) (30,078 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 143,999 $ 162,363 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,501 ) (22,671 ) Patent registration costs (5,237 ) (2,069 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - Purchases of investments (8,196 ) (2,741 ) Proceeds / (Payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts 4,824 (5,743 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (22,110 ) $ (33,224 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 1,026 5,609 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 227 (326 ) Payment of business combination contingent consideration - (302 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 55,000 565,000 Repayment of borrowings (175,000 ) (614,003 ) Dividends paid (56,511 ) (56,052 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (175,258 ) $ (100,074 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 11,627 $ (4,039 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (41,742 ) 25,026 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 463,156 147,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 421,414 $ 172,154

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts) The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” excludes amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below: Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenue $ 751,944 $ 681,056 Add back: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - 1,445 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 751,944 $ 682,501 GAAP Cost of sales $ 313,283 $ 289,437 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (11,979 ) (13,436 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 301,304 $ 276,001 GAAP gross profit 438,661 391,619 GAAP gross margin 58.3 % 57.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit 450,640 406,500 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.9 % 59.6 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP income from operations $ 216,896 $ 171,102 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A) 11,979 13,436 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A) 8,243 5,044 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A) - 1,445 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 237,118 $ 191,027

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts) The measures "non-GAAP net income" and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below: Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP net income $ 178,372 $ 120,148 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A) 9,169 10,267 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A) 6,309 3,855 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment, net of tax (A) - 1,107 (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) (8,476 ) - Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 185,374 $ 135,377 Diluted shares outstanding 146,100 145,099 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 0.83 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.27 $ 0.93 (A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, deferred revenue fair value adjustment and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance. ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Product and Region (Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 (A) September 30,

2019 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada and Latin America Devices $ 197.4 $ 186.9 6 % Masks and other 205.8 183.4 12 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 403.2 $ 370.3 9 Software as a Service 92.1 86.9 6 Total $ 495.3 $ 457.2 8 Combined Europe, Asia and other markets Devices $ 176.0 $ 151.9 16 % 11 % Masks and other 80.6 72.0 12 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 256.6 $ 223.9 15 10 Global revenue Devices $ 373.4 $ 338.8 10 % 8 % Masks and other 286.4 255.4 12 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 659.8 $ 594.2 11 9 Software as a Service 92.1 86.9 6 6 Total $ 751.9 $ 681.1 10 9 (A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

