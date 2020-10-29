 

ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:05  |  27   |   |   

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading digital health company, today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights
 All comparisons are to the prior year period

  • Revenue increased 10% to $751.9 million; up 9% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP gross margin of 58.3%; non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 bps to 59.9%
  • Net operating profit increased 27%; non-GAAP operating profit up 24%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.27

“Our first quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends across our business,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “During the quarter, we continued to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response, providing ventilators, masks, and circuits to countries in need around the world. In our core markets of sleep apnea, COPD and asthma, we are encouraged by the sequential improvement in new patient volume, as well as the ongoing strong adoption of our mask and accessories resupply programs. We have accelerated the launch of digital health solutions to help clinicians remotely diagnose, treat, and manage patients during the pandemic and beyond. Our global team is effectively managing SG&A expenses, while investing in broad-based R&D programs to help accelerate our ResMed 2025 growth strategy: improving 250 million lives in out-of-hospital healthcare in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics
 Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

% Change

 

Constant
Currency (A)

 

Revenue

$

751.9

 

 

$

681.1

 

 

10

%

 

9

%

 

Gross margin (B)

 

58.3

%

 

 

57.5

%

 

1

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin (B)

 

59.9

%

 

 

59.6

%

 

1

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

159.0

 

 

 

167.4

 

 

(5

)

 

(7

)

 

Research and development expenses

 

54.5

 

 

 

48.0

 

 

14

 

 

12

 

 

Income from operations

 

216.9

 

 

 

171.1

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations (B)

 

237.1

 

 

 

191.0

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

178.4

 

 

 

120.1

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (B)

 

185.4

 

 

 

135.4

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B)

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(A)

In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 
(B)

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of First Quarter Results
 All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

  • Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 9 percent, driven by strong sales across our mask product portfolio and increased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19, partially offset by a decrease in demand for our sleep devices.
  • Revenue in combined Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by sales across our device and mask product portfolio, including increased demand for our ventilators due to COVID-19.
  • Software as a Service revenue increased by 6 percent, due to continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.
  • Gross margin expanded by 80 basis points while non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 30 basis points. These expansions were primarily due to benefits from product mix changes and foreign exchange rates, partially offset by declines in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies driven by higher air freight costs.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 7 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 21.1 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 24.6 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to savings in travel and other cost management as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Income from operations increased by 27 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 24 percent.
  • Net income grew by 48 percent and diluted earnings per share grew by 47 percent, largely attributable to the impact of legal settlement expenses in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income grew by 37 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 37 percent, predominantly attributable to strong ventilator device sales and controlled operating costs.
  • Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $144.0 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $178.4 million. During the quarter we paid $56.5 million in dividends.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

  • Introduced the AirTouch N20 foam CPAP mask with a memory foam cushion, the softest nasal mask ever. AirTouch N20 uses the same patented UltraSoft memory foam cushion as the full face AirTouch F20, adapting to the curves and contours of each face to create a soft, personalized fit designed to increase comfort and CPAP adherence.
  • Two ResMed masks, the AirFit N30 and AirFit F30i, received Good Design Australia Awards in the Product Design category for achieving the highest level of design and innovation in service to sleep apnea patients worldwide. ResMed has now won eight Good Design Australia Awards.
  • ResMed CEO Mick Farrell was named Large Public Company CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. Farrell was honored for leading ResMed’s response to the global pandemic and the company’s swift pivot to increasing its manufacturing of lifesaving ventilators and bilevel devices by more than 3.5 times during the first six months of the COVID-19 crisis. ResMed also accelerated the launch of new digital health solutions to help clinicians remotely diagnose, treat, and manage sleep apnea, COPD, and asthma patients during the pandemic and beyond.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 12, 2020, payable on December 17, 2020. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 11, 2020, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 11, 2020, through November 12, 2020, inclusive.

Webcast details

ResMed will discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on ResMed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q1 2021 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the webcast by dialing +1 800-585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 416-621-4642 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 2192036. The telephone replay will be available until November 12, 2020.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

751,944

 

 

$

681,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

301,304

 

 

 

276,001

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)

 

11,979

 

 

 

13,436

 

 

Total cost of sales

$

313,283

 

 

$

289,437

 

 

Gross profit

$

438,661

 

 

$

391,619

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

158,989

 

 

 

167,440

 

 

Research and development

 

54,533

 

 

 

48,033

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)

 

8,243

 

 

 

5,044

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

221,765

 

 

$

220,517

 

 

Income from operations

 

216,896

 

 

 

171,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

$

(6,725

)

 

$

(10,543

)

 

Loss attributable to equity method investments

 

(2,288

)

 

 

(6,863

)

 

Other, net

 

7,971

 

 

 

(3,109

)

 

Total other income (expenses), net

 

(1,042

)

 

 

(20,515

)

 

Income before income taxes

$

215,854

 

 

$

150,587

 

 

Income taxes

 

37,482

 

 

 

30,439

 

 

Net income

$

178,372

 

 

$

120,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares outstanding

 

144,900

 

 

 

143,719

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

146,100

 

 

 

145,099

 

 

 
(1)

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

 

 

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

421,414

 

 

$

463,156

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

464,892

 

 

 

474,643

 

 

Inventories

 

478,006

 

 

 

416,915

 

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

178,297

 

 

 

168,745

 

 

Total current assets

$

1,542,609

 

 

$

1,523,459

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

$

424,819

 

 

$

417,335

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

124,473

 

 

 

118,348

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

 

2,332,637

 

 

 

2,338,492

 

 

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets

 

196,306

 

 

 

189,742

 

 

Total non-current assets

$

3,078,235

 

 

$

3,063,917

 

 

Total assets

$

4,620,844

 

 

$

4,587,376

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

117,589

 

 

$

135,786

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

269,859

 

 

 

270,353

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

21,329

 

 

 

21,263

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

102,035

 

 

 

98,617

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

68,053

 

 

 

64,755

 

 

Short-term debt

 

11,988

 

 

 

11,987

 

 

Total current liabilities

$

590,853

 

 

$

602,761

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

$

83,887

 

 

$

87,307

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

13,007

 

 

 

13,011

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

111,183

 

 

 

101,880

 

 

Other long term liabilities

 

8,568

 

 

 

8,347

 

 

Long-term debt

 

1,044,435

 

 

 

1,164,133

 

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

90,051

 

 

 

112,910

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

$

1,351,131

 

 

$

1,487,588

 

 

Total liabilities

$

1,941,984

 

 

$

2,090,349

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

$

580

 

 

$

580

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,588,018

 

 

 

1,570,694

 

 

Retained earnings

 

2,953,709

 

 

 

2,832,991

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(1,623,256

)

 

 

(1,623,256

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(240,191

)

 

 

(283,982

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

2,678,860

 

 

$

2,497,027

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,620,844

 

 

$

4,587,376

 

 

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

178,372

 

 

$

120,148

 

 

Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

39,466

 

 

 

37,954

 

 

Amortization of right-of-use-assets

 

10,422

 

 

 

5,963

 

 

Stock-based compensation costs

 

16,071

 

 

 

13,256

 

 

Loss attributable to equity method investments

 

2,288

 

 

 

6,863

 

 

(Gain) loss on equity investment

 

(8,476

)

 

 

2,590

 

 

Changes in fair value of business combination contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

 

(8

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

16,110

 

 

 

28,286

 

 

Inventories, net

 

(52,396

)

 

 

(14,204

)

 

Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets

 

3,415

 

 

 

(8,407

)

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

(61,273

)

 

 

(30,078

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

143,999

 

 

$

162,363

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(13,501

)

 

 

(22,671

)

 

Patent registration costs

 

(5,237

)

 

 

(2,069

)

 

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

(8,196

)

 

 

(2,741

)

 

Proceeds / (Payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts

 

4,824

 

 

 

(5,743

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(22,110

)

 

$

(33,224

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

 

1,026

 

 

 

5,609

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

227

 

 

 

(326

)

 

Payment of business combination contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

 

(302

)

 

Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs

 

55,000

 

 

 

565,000

 

 

Repayment of borrowings

 

(175,000

)

 

 

(614,003

)

 

Dividends paid

 

(56,511

)

 

 

(56,052

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(175,258

)

 

$

(100,074

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

$

11,627

 

 

$

(4,039

)

 

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(41,742

)

 

 

25,026

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

463,156

 

 

 

147,128

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

421,414

 

 

$

172,154

 

 

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” excludes amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

751,944

 

 

 

$

681,056

 

 

 

Add back: Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A)

 

-

 

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenue

$

751,944

 

 

 

$

682,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Cost of sales

$

313,283

 

 

 

$

289,437

 

 

 

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A)

 

(11,979

)

 

 

 

(13,436

)

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of sales

$

301,304

 

 

 

$

276,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

438,661

 

 

 

 

391,619

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

58.3

%

 

 

57.5

%

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

450,640

 

 

 

 

406,500

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

59.9

%

 

 

59.6

%

 

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

216,896

 

 

$

171,102

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A)

 

11,979

 

 

 

13,436

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A)

 

8,243

 

 

 

5,044

 

 

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (A)

 

-

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

237,118

 

 

$

191,027

 

 

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

 

The measures "non-GAAP net income" and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

178,372

 

 

 

$

120,148

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A)

 

9,169

 

 

 

 

10,267

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A)

 

6,309

 

 

 

 

3,855

 

 

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment, net of tax (A)

 

-

 

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

(Gain) loss on equity investments (A)

 

(8,476

)

 

 

 

-

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (A)

$

185,374

 

 

 

$

135,377

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

146,100

 

 

 

 

145,099

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.22

 

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A)

$

1.27

 

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

 
(A)

ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, deferred revenue fair value adjustment and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

 

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020 (A)

 

September 30,
2019 (A)

 

% Change

 

Constant
Currency (B)

 

U.S., Canada and Latin America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Devices

$

197.4

 

$

186.9

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

Masks and other

 

205.8

 

 

183.4

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care

$

403.2

 

$

370.3

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

Software as a Service

 

92.1

 

 

86.9

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

495.3

 

$

457.2

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined Europe, Asia and other markets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Devices

$

176.0

 

$

151.9

 

16

%

 

11

%

 

Masks and other

 

80.6

 

 

72.0

 

12

 

 

8

 

 

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care

$

256.6

 

$

223.9

 

15

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Devices

$

373.4

 

$

338.8

 

10

%

 

8

%

 

Masks and other

 

286.4

 

 

255.4

 

12

 

 

11

 

 

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care

$

659.8

 

$

594.2

 

11

 

 

9

 

 

Software as a Service

 

92.1

 

 

86.9

 

6

 

 

6

 

 

Total

$

751.9

 

$

681.1

 

10

 

 

9

 

 

 

(A)

Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

 

(B)

In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

Resmed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
ResMed to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on October 29, 2020